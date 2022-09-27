Global Fashion Collective x MFW S/S23 *HIGHLIGHTS*

CEDIM the School of Design Leesle, BlueTamburin, Faun Studio

September 25th, 2022 – Milan, Italy – Via Arcivescovo Calabiana, 6, 20139 at 6:00pm

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Fashion Collective (GFC) hosted their first runway showcase during Milan Fashion Week (MFW) on September 25th. The GFC x MFW showcase featured four international designers from Mexico, South Korea and Canada. GFC aims to spotlight emerging designers and provide them with a platform during the most prestigious fashion weeks in the world. This organization has previously presented at New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and Tokyo Fashion Week.

CEDIM the School of Design was founded by Alejandro García Villarreal and has specialized in teaching arts, design, innovation and business in Mexico since 1978. This institution believes that creativity is innately within us all, and has no limits once discovered. - CEDIM the School of Design https://www.cedim.edu.mx/

Seven amazing students from CEDIM showcased their unique designs with GFC this season, starting with Lorena de la Garza’s “GÖDELS UNIVERSE.” Her garments are futuristic and colourful, featuring cutouts and pieces expertly layered into a Mondrian-esque masterpiece. Valeria San Miguel presented “Psychedelic Witch,” a collection that truly shows off her love of colour and print. Her garments came in baby blues, bright orange and mustard yellow, with crochet and trendy fringe elements. Alessandra Garfias created “SIMBIOSIS” using 3D-printing and laser-cutting technology. Her pieces came in stunning jewel tones inspired by nature, and gorgeous asymmetrical sleeves. Katya Razan’s collection, “Growth After the Grieve” used natural dyes to achieve the pretty shades of peach, robin’s egg and pastel yellow for her three monochromatic looks. Her garments were trendy with a distressed streetwear twist and ribbon-tied elements. Karime Payan used her garments to comment on the forced disappearance problem in Mexico. Her pieces featured the faces of missing people embroidered onto an asymmetrical cape, collar, draped on chains and waterfalling down from a skirt. Paulina Villarreal Martinez presented “Quimera,” a beautiful artisanal showcase with pieces inspired by Frida Kahlo and Thierry Mugler. Her simple and elegant garments were styled with beautiful flower headpieces. Norma Cota closed the CEDIM showcase with “A SAFE PLACE,” inspired by the stigma of social disorders. She presented three all-black experimental punk looks that played with asymmetry and oversized silhouettes.

Leesle presented a stunning colourful collection, rich in references to her South Korean heritage. Designer Leesle Hwang started creating her own garments 16 years ago, when she needed a costume for a cosplay event at her university. Her brand aims to make the traditional Korean hanbok more wearable, creating contemporary versions that can be worn on a daily basis. This collection was inspired by festivals and the fun atmosphere that it creates. Leesle is detail-oriented, impeccably mixing traditional Korean garment elements with streetwear styling. The first look features a cropped white shirt with distressed patchwork jeans, styled with striking green mesh gloves and bright green boots. Many garments also feature decorative tassels like the bright yellow ones in look six. These are called “norigae” and traditionally accompany hanbok styling. - Leesle https://leesle.kr/

Faun Studio showcased “Wildflowers,” a collection inspired by the imagination of flower fields and sunsets. This Calgary-based label was created by Marisa P. Clark in 2017, after she graduated from the London College of Fashion. Her brand is feminine and playful, often featuring bright earthy tones and cute prints. This collection was no exception, with garments in shades of apricot orange, sage green and pale yellow. These looks are perfect for a laidback day out, with comfy cropped polo shirts, cardigans and maxi dresses. Clark also featured three luxurious handmade crochet pieces, created with hand-spun and naturally dyed wool from Mexico. The finale look featured a burnt orange bra and panty set underneath a wildflower crochet dress that took 40 hours to create. - Faun Studio https://www.faunstudio.com/

BlueTamburin presented yet another stellar unisex collection that perfectly mixed Western silhouettes with Eastern details. South Korean designer Bomin Kim has been in the industry for over two decades, creating fantastical garments straight out of a fairytale. This collection was inspired by seeing the constellations in the sky after attending a Catholic church service. Her pieces were created using naturally dyed and sustainable fabrics like 100% silk. The first look featured a sweeping cream-coloured gown with a ruffled collar and balloon sleeves, and a hand-painted image of Venus from “The Birth of Venus” by Sandro Botticelli on the side. This collection features 3-D flowers, lace trim, mesh fabrics and button detailing on garments. The last look is a long open coat with an oversized collar, and wide-leg cream trousers with a thick waistband. - BlueTamburin http://www.bluetamburin.com/



Show credits to

Makeup: Makeup by Clarissa Reyes Academy @clarissareyesacademy @clarissareyesbeauty

Hair: Odete Dasilva using Goldwell & hot tools Varis @odetedasilvahair @goldwellus @varisnorthamerica