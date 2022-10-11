Birch Resources chooses Qube Technologies for continuous emissions monitoring
Permian operator selects Qube as preferred technology partner
After evaluating multiple technologies and seeing firsthand the impact that accurate continuous monitoring can have on our operations, we are more than happy to choose Qube as our preferred provider”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Qube Technologies (www.qubeiot.com), a leader in environmental surveillance technology, today announced that Birch Permian has chosen the company as their preferred continuous monitoring technology vendor and will expand their current Qube deployment to all operated horizontal well facilities.
— Nick Goodman, Vice President of Surface Operations at Birch
"After evaluating multiple technologies and seeing firsthand the impact that accurate continuous monitoring can have on our operations, we are more than happy to choose Qube as our preferred provider,” said Nick Goodman, Vice President of Surface Operations at Birch. "Birch expects all of our sites to be safe, efficient, and leak free. We want operations that our families can visit without concerns for their health and safety. Qube’s continuous monitoring solution helps provide that peace of mind.”
The announcement comes after Birch completed a successful pilot of Qube's AI-based continuous monitoring solution, during which they saw a more than 90% reduction in emissions over a three-month period.
"Birch is doing the right things to make production run as efficiently as possible, and they are doing it in a clean and responsible manner," said Caitlan Capps, Senior Vice President of US Operations at Qube. “Birch is another shining example of US energy operators who are making a real difference towards our global emissions reduction goals."
About Qube Technologies:
Qube Technologies is a Calgary-based environmental surveillance technology company who helps primary industries, such as oil and gas, cost-effectively detect, quantify, and reduce methane and other greenhouse gas emissions. Qube is currently collaborating with leading operators throughout the world and has support from a wide range of investors and government bodies. Learn more at www.qubeiot.com.
About Birch Resources:
Birch Permian is a privately held E&P company with assets in the prolific Permian Basin. Birch is led by a seasoned management team focused on safe, efficient, responsible production.
Jeremy Greene
Qube Technologies
email us here
Qube Continuous Monitoring