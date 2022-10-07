The Brewer Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 72-year-old Davis Madore. Mr. Madore is described as a white male, 5’10”, with gray hair and a long gray beard, and blue eyes. Mr. Madore was staying at the Vacationland Inn in Brewer and was last seen at 5 p.m. on Oct. 6. When the caller went to check on him at 10 a.m. he was not in his room but had left all of his belongings in his room, including his jacket and shoes. He may be wearing a faded blue shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Madore has cognitive issues and may be in a confused state an unable to relay his name. If anyone comes in contact, please call 911 or 207-945-4636.