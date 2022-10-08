MIAMI WEB FEST RESCHEDULE DUE TO TROPICAL STORM IAN NOV 17-20, 2022
The Miami Web Fest is already considered a Top 5 web series festival globally. Thinking in the safety of their audience, now NEW dates NOV 17-20 2022
We reschedule out of consideration for the safety of our attendees. The new dates have already allowed us to include even better content than better. It was a tough call but it's a win for all. ”MIAMI, FLORIDA , USA , October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami Web Fest, “the film festival for web series,” returns for its 8th edition to Miami and due the safety of the guests about the Tropical Storm Ian and the recommendations of the Mayor of Miami and the Governor of Florida. So they decided to move the dates of the 2022 Miami Web Fest to November 17-20th, 2022.
— Bryan Thompson, Director of MIAMI WEB FEST
The Miami Web Fest is been already considered a Top 5 web series festival globally, It further distinguishes itself by adding a new film market to its robust 2022 lineup of screenings, niche panels, workshops, master classes, fireside chats and unforgettable Miami nightly parties, all carefully curated experiences, designed to showcase the best of Indie episodic content against the backdrop of Miami’s pulsating Food & Entertainment landscape. and the beaches with an expanded focus: to showcase the most cutting-edge digital content in the world while helping independent filmmakers and film enthusiasts better understand how to achieve commercial success in the arts.
A work-play environment, the annual event attracts an international audience to Miami’s vast, multicultural community of filmmakers and film enthusiasts. Miami Web Fest allows the general public to see independently produced shows before they are discovered by major television networks and media entities. 2022’s film market addition brings Film Distributors, and Hollywood Executives from prestigious organizations including Michelle Alban of Paramount, Erica Barrabi of Maverick Entertainment, and others. The event is a refreshed “speed dating” face to face business opportunity for filmmakers. A number of Miami Web Fest alums have already found commercial success through distribution and acquisition deals.
Founded in 2014, by its Director, award-winning filmmaker Bryan Thompson. He is an international business executive, and US Army Veteran. Thompson founded the production company Imani Films in 2012. The company’s first production exposed audiences to the often misunderstood “wet-foot-dry-foot” law, a former US immigration policy that stated that anyone who fled Cuba and entered the United States would be allowed to pursue residency a year later.
Miami Web Fest is the Film Festival for Web Series; a film festival showcasing the hottest new web series content from around the world. The event is designed to create a work-play environment, attracting Miami’s vast and multicultural community of arts enthusiasts.
Creating web series allows independent filmmakers to have more control over their own ability to gain followers and worldwide recognition. Miami Web Fest allows these unconventional filmmakers to experience the conventional benefits of an international film festival, including theater screenings, exclusive parties, and an elaborate Awards Ceremony.
Several MIAMI WEB FEST winners have experienced professional success beyond the festival, including distribution on networks like Netflix and Amazon.
For attendees, Miami Web Fest is a “window into the future” of new media, allowing the general public to see independently produced shows before they are discovered by big television networks and media entities such as Netﬂix. It’s also a chance to party and mingle with the stars of the New Digital Age at some of the most exclusive hotspots in Miami!
