ICYMI: CFO Jimmy Patronis Issues Statement on FLHSMV Waiving Driver License Replacement Fees

October 7, 2022





SOUTHWEST, Fla. – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis applauded the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) for waiving the replacement fee for driver licenses, identification cards, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles, and temporary parking permits in response to Hurricane Ian. Additionally, for Floridians impacted by Hurricane Ian, FLHSMV has multiple mobile Florida Licensing on Wheels units in Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties providing driver license and motor vehicle services.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “A huge thank you to Executive Director Rhodes and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for waiving driver replacement fees for Floridians who are dealing with the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Requiring Floridians to pay out of pocket for your driver’s license, registration or title is something that Floridians just don’t need to deal with right now, and I appreciate FLHSMV for their commitment to providing this resource to Florida residents impacted by Hurricane Ian.”

FLHSMV Executive Director Terry Rhodes said, “As our state continues to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, my heart goes out to all those who were adversely impacted and the communities they call home. Some residents lost everything – providing them with these critical, no-fee services is the least we could do to ease their burden and remove some red tape as they recover.”

FLHSMV’s Emergency Order waiving replacement fees can be found here.

###

