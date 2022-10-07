Staten Island Golf Day, Casino Night Coming Oct. 12
Dual-event fundraiser organized by Staten Island Board of Realtors® to benefit local special needs childrenSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dual-event fundraiser on Staten Island featuring a day of golf and an evening filled with casino-style adventure is on tap for Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Presented by the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) in tandem with the organization’s Young Professionals Network, the fun-filled day will kick off at the Grand Oaks Country Club’s South Shore Golf Course, Huguenot, with registration and a continental breakfast at 11 a.m., and tee time at noon. The day’s event chairman is Realtor Joseph Tirone, a broker with Compass Greater NY LLC.
Following their day on the links, golfers can turn their attention to an evening of casino action featuring a variety of Las Vegas-inspired, professionally operated games of chance.
Proceeds raised during the day are earmarked for the renovation of a playground run by Children At Play Early Intervention Center, a Graniteville-based organization providing services for children with special needs.
The day’s participants are invited to attend either one or both of the events, which include a 5 p.m. cocktail hour; hors d'oeuvres; dinner buffet; open bar; DJ; live entertainment, and valuable basket prizes.
A $250 ticket includes Golf Day and Casino Night admission. Those planning to attend only Casino Night may purchase tickets in advance for $75, or pay an admission fee of $100 at the door.
BUY TICKETS ONLINE
For ticket purchases, log onto tinyurl.com/5n7xsdub.
ABOUT THE STATEN ISLAND BOARD OF REALTORS® (SIBOR)
Established in 1915, the Staten Island Board of Realtors® (SIBOR) is the largest professional association in Staten Island, N.Y.
SIBOR exists to enhance the ability and opportunity of its members to conduct their business successfully and ethically, and promote the preservation of the public’s right to own, transfer and use real property.
Comprised of approximately 2,500 members, SIBOR serves real estate agents, brokers and affiliated professionals throughout the borough and surrounding areas.
SIBOR is the provider of the Staten Island Multiple Listing Service Inc. (SIMLS), which works as a clearinghouse through which more than 275 local real estate firms exchangee information on properties they have listed for sale.
Together, its members participate in over 5,000 real estate transactions every year. SIBOR may be reachd at 718-928-3220 and viewed online at SIBORREALTORS.com.
SIBOR may also be visited on Facebook at Staten Island Board of Realtors, Twitter via @SIBOR and Instagram at SIBOR REALTORS (siborrealtors).
All SIBOR Realtors belong to the New York State Association of REALTORS® (NYSAR) and the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR).
MEDIA CONTACT: Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
bhorowitz@relevantpr.com