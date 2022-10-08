CBP Agriculture Specialists Issue $2,000 in Penalties for Prohibited Food Products at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists at the Hidalgo International Bridge issued $2,050 in penalties over the month of September at the international bridges of Hidalgo, Pharr, and Anzalduas.

“Our agriculture specialists help protect American agriculture and contribute to the nation’s economic security by denying entry to various food items that may carry invasive species or diseases which could harm American agriculture,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

A variety of prohibited fruits recently intercepted by CBP agriculture specialists conducting examinations at Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

For the month of September 2022, CBP agriculture specialists for the Port of Hidalgo issued seven penalties totaling $2,050. CBP agriculture specialists seized items such as, pork meat, raw chicken, mangos, avocados with seed, and peppers, all prohibited goods.

Failing to declare prohibited food items will incur penalties to travelers. CBP would like to remind travelers to declare all items when making entry to CBP officers and agriculture specialists and to visit CBP.gov to find a list of prohibited items travelers should avoid from bringing into the United States.

The CBP agriculture mission is crucial to prevent foreign pests and diseases from establishing themselves in the United States.

For more information about CBP, please click on the attached link.

