The Night Is Alive and Well in Foundry Town

New single from Foundry Town Survivors

Meet the Newest Player in the Classic Rock Revival

Screw the definitions. When you listen, do you feel something? If you do, we’re doing our jobs.” — Foundry Town Survivors

MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundry Town Survivors aim to delight us with some Halloween magic from their upcoming release, “The Night Is Alive," coming October 28th. At a time when the “new classic rock” revival seems to really mean aping what has come before, the Survivors stand out by being the real deal, having been on this road for a long time. Combining, refining and never giving up, their latest single and video is a revelation.

As songwriters, Mark Tomorsky and Tommy Johnsmiller excel in the art of short-story telling, but this is not one of their typical story songs. It’s more of a character sketch, if you will, of darkness and light and points in between. It’s a song that demands that you feel it as well as hear it…written to celebrate the sheer joy of that immersion. So sit back, relax, put on the headphones and turn up the volume.

FTS grew up outside of Detroit reading Creem magazine and listening to Motown, Bob Seger, Alice Cooper, and The MC5. It was the heyday of the Garage Band scene and the beginnings of classic and punk rock. “In those days it wasn’t important to be proficient. That came later. It was important to have your energy in the right place, usually on ’10.’”

Since then, the pair have racked up thousands of hours performing, touring, writing, and recording - individually and together. They’ve paid their dues playing Rock, Jazz, Blues, Country and Americana, along the way melding these influences into a sound that is uniquely theirs.

As with all of their previous releases, the Survivors have an accompanying video for “The Night Is Alive.” They firmly believe that music is an audio / visual experience, especially in an uncertain, post-pandemic world. Produced and directed by Flying Wedge Media, the video is a moody, atmospheric voyage examining a world that exists only between sunset and sunrise.

Why Classic Rock? Making a choice in 2019 when they first got together, the duo wanted to focus on a point when music was the most engaging and forward-looking to them. They wanted to recapture that feeling of discovery and blend it into the way they were now writing. “It’s a beautiful place to be and it’s still open and ripe with possibilities."

"To us, today’s 'Modern' or 'New' Classic Rock has such a narrow focus. When we were growing up, having to define everything by genre or sub genre was unheard of. We were in a rock band. We just played music. That’s what we’re getting back to now with FTS. Screw the definitions. When you listen, do you feel something? If you do, we’re doing our jobs. It’s been said that ‘Music is what feelings sound like.’ Hard, soft, sexy, angry, loud, beautiful, gentle, violent, loving, whatever. There’s a lot of emotional colors to paint with and we intend to use as many as we can. We were there when it first happened and it shows. Like a fine wine, our flavors are complex and run deep. The first taste is free…”

"The Night Is Alive" releases Friday October 28, 2022 on all streaming and download platforms worldwide. The video will debut on the FTS YouTube Channel on the same date. For more info, e-mail Foundry Town Music at fts@foundrytownsurvivors.com or visit their website at www.foundrytownsurvivors.com.

Foundry Town Survivors - "The Night Is Alive" (Official Video)