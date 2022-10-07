Anthem Injury Lawyers Sponsors HallOVeen at the Magical Forest
Anthem Injury Lawyers is excited to announce that it is a sponsor of HallOVeen at the Magical Forest.
— Opportunity Village Corporate Philanthropy Specialist Taylor Judkin
This family-friendly Halloween celebration opens today and benefits Opportunity Village. Opportunity Village provides programs and services for over 3,000 people with intellectual and related disabilities in Southern Nevada.
Opportunity Village Corporate Philanthropy Specialist Taylor Judkin commented, “We are so grateful for our community partners. Opportunity Village wouldn’t be able to provide the programs and services to the individuals we serve if it wasn’t for our community here in Las Vegas.”
Judkin continued, “HallOVeen at the Magical Forest is one of our main fundraisers to support these programs and we are so thankful to have partners such as Anthem Injury Law to take part in our event!”
This is the ninth year Opportunity Village has opened its park to family and friends to share in a hauntingly good time. HallOVeen is located at 6300 West Oakey Boulevard, Las Vegas, Nevada 89146. Tickets should be purchased online and in advance. This year, HallOVeen is open to the public from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the following dates:
October 7-9
October 14-16
October 20-31
HallOVeen at the Magical Forest welcomes ghouls and goblins of all ages! The 2.5 acre theme park will be packed with spooky creatures, spellbinding witches, and friendly ghosts. Visitors will be dying to explore the cemetery surrounded by boo-tifully decorated trees and hundreds of gourd-geous jack-o-lanterns.
Forest-goers are encouraged to wear costumes to add to the fun. This eerie-sistible event includes rides, nightly entertainment, trick-or-treat stations, and midway carnival games. The fang-tastic variety of food trucks ensures that families won’t go batty from hunger. When visitors aren’t goblin delicious food, they are encouraged to enjoy the following exciting attractions: the Forest Express Passenger Train, Cheyenne’s Enchanted Carousel, the Avalanche Slide, the Blizzard Mini-Coaster, Whirl N’ Twirl, and more.
Anthem Injury Lawyers is proud to support this wonderful organization and hauntingly fun event. This year, Anthem Injury Lawyers donated $1,500. In addition to the donation, the team has a display at HallOVeen. Look for the law firm’s spine-tingling display when you visit the Magical Forest.
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced and dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers. The law firm is based in Henderson, Nevada and serves clients throughout the Las Vegas area. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem Injury Lawyers specializes in personal injury claims. The law firm provides complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. After graduating from Green Valley High School, Puneet attended the UNLV Honors College for two years and then completed his undergraduate studies in accounting at the University of Arizona. Puneet then returned to Las Vegas and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada and the Supreme Court of Nevada. Over the years, Puneet has represented numerous medical providers throughout the Las Vegas Valley, which makes him uniquely qualified to aid car accident and other personal injury clients with their healthcare needs during their cases.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Anthony B. Golden, Esq. (“Tony”) was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Tony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. He then transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm before forming Anthem Injury Lawyers. Tony has a proven track record of successfully representing clients in trials, arbitration, and appeals.
