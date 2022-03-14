Attorney Jason Revzin Joins Anthem Injury Lawyers
Anthem Injury Lawyers is pleased to welcome attorney Jason Revzin to the law firm as Of Counsel.
Jason’s vast auto accident experience makes a great addition to our team.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers is pleased to welcome attorney Jason Revzin to the law firm as Of Counsel.
— Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq.
Jason has extensive experience representing both individuals and businesses in all aspects of case handling, from pre-suit investigation through intensive litigation. Jason has effectively resolved hundreds of cases for his clients in both state and federal courts, ranging from matters of auto and premises liability to products liability, often involving spinal and catastrophic injury and wrongful death. He has also successfully taken several matters up on appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.
Jason’s broad-based practice includes investigating and litigating high-value auto accidents on behalf of commercial trucking entities, delivery and transportation providers, and rideshare companies. Having defended such companies prior to his joining Anthem Injury Lawyers provides Jason with the advantage of an inside perspective to deliver successful results to injured clients.
Jason has been recognized within Vegas Magazine’s Top Nevada Lawyers and Nevada’s Business Legal Elite. He earned his J.D. from the William S. Boyd School of Law, University of Nevada Las Vegas in 2003, graduating magna cum laude. Jason’s bar and court admissions include the State Bar of Nevada and the United States District Court, District of Nevada.
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, Nevada serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in personal injury claims, including car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death claims, Uber/Lyft/rideshare accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driver accidents, dog bites, bus accidents, boat accidents, and bike accidents. The law firm offers complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
