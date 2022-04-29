Attorney Adam Williams Joins Anthem Injury Lawyers
Anthem Injury Lawyers is pleased to welcome associate attorney Adam Williams to the law firm.
Adam's compassion combined with his litigation experience is a valuable addition to our team."LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers is pleased to welcome associate attorney Adam Williams to the law firm.
— Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq.
At Anthem Injury Lawyers, Adam specializes in personal injury. He is known for his compassion and his client-centric focus when he is advocating for his clients. Adam has a passion for standing up for what is right and treats his clients like family.
Adam is a proud born and raised Las Vegan. He is an alumnus of Centennial High School, University of Nevada Reno, and Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California. In 2014, he obtained his license from the State Bar of Nevada and immediately began litigation as a plaintiff’s attorney. With his accumulated settlements he has earned entry into elite legal organizations including Million Dollar Advocates and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates. In 2019, Adam was lead counsel for the notable Nevada Supreme Court Case of Didier v. Sotolongo.
In his free time Adam loves to play golf and cheer on his teams—the Vegas Golden Knights, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Atlanta Braves—with his beloved dog, Georgie, by his side.
Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. commented, “Adam’s compassion combined with his litigation experience is a valuable addition to our team.”
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, Nevada serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Reno and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in personal injury claims, including car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death claims, Uber/Lyft/rideshare accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driver accidents, dog bites, bus accidents, boat accidents, and bike accidents. The law firm offers complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers has strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Puneet thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Puneet decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Puneet returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Puneet clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Puneet clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Anthony transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Anthony specialized in representing large and small businesses.
