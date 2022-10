STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday, September 28, 2022 through Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

Trooper Crista Maurice

On 10/1/22 at 100 hrs, Mark Dunbar, 61, W Danville, VT was stopped on RT 62, Berlin Mall Rd, Berlin. He was released with a citation to appear on 11/17/22, 0830 hours, Washington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Berlin, Derby, St. Albans, St. Johnsbury, Williston.