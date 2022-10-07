Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. Promotes Hemp-Seed Oil Skincare Elixirs to Buyers from Major Chains in the U.S.
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA is bringing European-quality, herbal skincare elixirs that use Hemp Seed Oil, vitamins, and other natural essential oils to the U.S.
HSO Beauty Products Available at Walmart.com and OneLavi.com
Vido’s Health & Beauty skincare products with HSO soothes irritated skin as well as hydrates your skin without clogging pores.”BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vido’s Health & Beauty promoted its Hemp-Seed Oil skincare product line to dozens of retail buyers at the recent ECRM “Vitamin, Weight Management, and Sports Nutrition Program.”
“Our representative met with buyers from large and small retail chains in the U.S.,” said Iva Plummer, one of the co-founders of Vido’s Health & Beauty U.S.A. “We are working to expand our retail distribution network and ECRM gave us the opportunity to talk to all these buyers in less than a week.”
ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug, and mass chains.
“Now, we will discuss how the retail buyers reacted to our Hemp Seed Oil skincare elixirs,” Plummer said. “Once we review each meeting our team had, we will then determine the appropriate follow-up. We will send them samples and any other material they need to help them make a final decision.”
Walmart.com and OneLavi.com already carry a variety of Vido’s Health & Beauty USA’s products, such as:
1) Firming and Hydrating Body Lotion.
2) Energizing Show Gel, which hydrates, soothes, and restores the skin
3) Repairing Hand Cream, which hydrates the skin.
4) Anti-Wrinkle Illuminating Serum, which helps eliminate wrinkles and fine lines.
5) Repairing Hair Mask, which nourishes and restores damaged hair
6) Heating Gel Cream, which soothes muscles
Vido’s Health & Beauty USA products not only contain HSO but also essential fatty acids, Jojoba, Macadamia, Argan, and other natural oils.
Hemp Seed Oil is the secret ingredient to Vido’s Health & Beauty skincare products.
“Research suggests that HSO is a great natural moisturizer,” said Troy Plummer, a co-founder of the company. “HSO helps reduce inflammation, a major cause of skin problems, such as eczema, acne, and psoriasis.
“Vido’s Health & Beauty skincare products with HSO soothes irritated skin as well as hydrates your skin without clogging pores,” Troy said.
Iva and Troy said they are excited about expanding the distribution network for Vido’s Health & Beauty products.
“We are working hard to find new retail outlets,” they said.
To purchase, please visit Walmart.com or OneLavi.com or follow @vidosusa.
