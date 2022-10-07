Traffic Pattern Change on I-70 between Exit 4 and Exit 5 on October 13

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that there will be a change in traffic pattern on Thursday, October 13 between Exit 4 and Exit 5 on I-70 Eastbound, and just beyond Exit 5A on I-70 Westbound. The I-70 Elm Grove Bridges will be reopened and restored to their permanent configuration. Delays may occur between 8:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M on this day.





Heads up, phones down! Motorists are advised to be alert for changing traffic patterns and to expect delays. Any questions or concerns regarding the I-70 Bridges Project can be directed to the hotline at 304-810-3214. For additional information regarding the project, visit www.i70forward.com. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

​

