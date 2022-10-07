The tourism industry in Quito is strengthening in 2022
Quito Turismo works with the tourism industry on a permanent basis to strengthen the city’s image as the ideal destination for leisure travel and for hosting events, conferences and meetings, helping to revive tourism and its supply chain
Tourist arrivals to the Capital of the Middle of the World are steadily rising, as are sales related to the sector's services. The destination is predicted to exceed half a million international visitors by the end of the year
Tourist arrivals to Quito are steadily rising. It is predicted to exceed half a million international visitors by the end of the yearQUITO, ECUADOR, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The joint work between Quito Turismo and the tourism sector has made the Ecuadorian capital one of the most popular destinations for travellers from all over the world. The recovery of tourism is reflected in the results of the second quarter of 2022. 48,000 people chose to visit the capital in August alone, an increase of 75% compared to the same period in 2021.
Based on these figures, Quito Turismo is expecting to exceed half a million visits to the capital in 2022 and by 2023, to reach the figures recorded before the pandemic.
The percentage of sales related to tourism are also proof that the sector is recovering. According to data from the SRI (Ecuadorian tax administration agency), accommodation reported an increase of 83%; tourist transport of 59%; tour operators of 39%; and food and beverage establishments of 19% growth in sales.
The increase in guest arrivals is also reflected in the Hotel Occupancy Rate (HOR). This grew between January and August 2022 by 47%, compared to the 20% recorded in 2021.
About Quito Tourism Board
Quito Tourism Board helps and manages the development and promotion of tourism and the meetings industry in the Metropolitan District of Quito, in partnership with the tourism industry and other productive sectors, for the benefit of local, national, and foreign visitors.
Quito, the Capital at the Middle of the World, is the closest city to the sun and the only place where it is possible to stand with one foot in each hemisphere. This city, declared the First Cultural Heritage of Humanity thanks to its Historic centre, mixes the pre-Hispanic, colonial, traditional and modern.
Quito is also a place for adventure. This equatorial city is the start of the Avenue of Volcanoes, or you can visit the Andean Chocó, home to the spectacled bear and thousands of bird species.
It is also the gateway to the four worlds of Ecuador: Galapagos, Pacific Coast, Andes and Amazon. Quito has a unique cuisine that fuses ancestral knowledge and flavors with avant-garde proposals that conquer the palates of those who try it.
