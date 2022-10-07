MIT45 Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer Adrian Lazo to Support Continued Growth
Adrian Lazo brings more than a decade of experience in brand and digital marketing to the leading kratom brand as they expand into a new market.
I am honored for the opportunity to serve as CMO of MIT45 at such an important time in the company. I'm excited to join the team helping to bring these life-changing products to a wider audience."”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leading kratom company, MIT45, has announced the appointment of Adrian Lazo as the Chief Marketing Officer as of September 2022. Mr. Lazo is a marketing veteran with more than 10 years of experience developing and shaping marketing strategies to boost profitability.
— Adrian Lazo, Chief Marketing Officer of MIT45
MIT45 has established their reputation as the Gold Standard in the industry over the last two years. They have been recognized for building a positive workplace culture and were recently recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies in 2022 for implementing the new digital sales card.
As the CMO of MIT45, Lazo will create the company's marketing vision and oversee the development and implementation of MIT45's marketing initiatives. He will continue to expand the new marketing activities across all product lines, accelerating the company's growth into 2023 and beyond. He will be responsible for developing and executing strategies that build MIT45’s position as a leading kratom brand and will partner closely with the operations team to drive sales.
Adrian Lazo joins MIT45 after more than 10 years of working with Clearlink, a digital marketing and advertising company, where he rose from the rank of SEO Director to Executive Vice President (EVP) of Marketing. During his time with Clearlink, he spearheaded strategic marketing campaigns and result-driven digital marketing solutions partnering with Fortune 500 companies. As the EVP of the firm, he was responsible for overseeing and executing innovative advertising techniques to build brand awareness, increase visibility, and position companies as leaders in their respective industries.
"I am honored for the opportunity to serve as CMO of MIT45 at such an important time in the company", said Adrian Lazo. "The kratom industry is going through rapid growth and MIT45 is a clear leader in the space. I'm excited to join the team helping to bring these life-changing products to a wider audience."
MIT45 is leading the charge in taking the kratom industry to the next level. The appointment of an experienced marketing expert, Adrian Lazo, as the new CMO will continue solidifying their reputation as the leading brand in the industry.
###
You can learn more about MIT45 by going to MIT45. To learn about MIT45 wholesale opportunities and why it is the fastest-growing brand in convenience stores, go to Mit45Merchants.com
Chris B.
Amplified Authority
email us here