MDC offers free Effective Wingshooting class Oct. 22 at Trenton

Trenton, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Effective Wingshooting class from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Trenton. This class will help upland game and waterfowl hunters improve their success in the field during the fall hunting seasons.

Newcomers and experienced hunters can both benefit from this course. Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will demonstrate wingshooting fundamentals. Brandsgaard will discuss topics such as estimating shooting distance, shotgun patterning, and selecting the right non-toxic shotshell ammunition for the wild game being pursued. This class will especially help hunters improve their shotgun hunting skills using non-toxic shot.

The course will be at the Trenton Area Trap and Skeet Range, off Northwest 27th street just west of U.S. 65. Participants are to bring their own guns. They will pattern their shotguns and shoot at clay pigeons thrown in crossing patterns. MDC will provide ammunition and targets. Participants should dress for weather conditions, bring a chair and lunch. Drinks will be provided.

This class is for participants ages 15 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed for the classroom session. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4pq.

