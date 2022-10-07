Maine DOE Update – October 7, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

October 1st Student Enrollment: Report opened on October 1, 2022 for review and will be open for certification by districts starting on October 15, 2022 with a due-date of October 30, 2022. Data from these reports is used in many areas of State and Federal reporting and is also the basis for the Essential Programs and Services (EPS) funding formula. Due to the time-sensitive nature of EPS funding, it is essential this data be submitted, reviewed, and certified in a timely manner.. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) awarded $1.6 million in Rethinking Responsive Education Ventures (RREV) funding to support education innovation in twelve school administrative units (SAUs) across Maine. These federal funds will be used to invest in strategies to engage students through outdoor learning, alternative education, online learning pathways, and more. | More

Through analysis of feedback from state professional organizations and education professionals and under the authority of state statute 20-A MRSA §4008-A, the Maine Department of Education is proposing a new Chapter 117 Rule. The proposed rule will positively impact professional school staff by defining the scope and duties of these dynamic positions and creating a foundation for continued guidance. This new rule highlights how the important, and complimentary roles of school counselors and school social workers, fit into an overall school structure of support for students. | More

Maine Education Commissioner Pender Makin headed to the Schoodic Peninsula last week to take part in a Maine Outdoor Learning Initiative program run by the Schoodic Institute. More than 50 sixth through eighth graders from Hancock Grammar School, and their teachers, took part in a two-night, three-day outdoor coastal learning experience. | More

Cyber Awareness Month is a global effort to help everyone stay safe and protected when using technology whenever and however they connect. The theme for the month is, “It’s easy to stay safe online.” The Maine DOE has teamed with MaineIT, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCSA). We are proud to support this online safety and education initiative this October. | More

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) has completed its review of FY 2023 leased space applications. Maine DOE’s Leased Space Program addresses the need for additional classroom space due to overcrowding, enrollment fluctuations and new programs in order to improve the quality and condition of learning environments for Maine students. | More

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) teachers, coordinators/directors, Ed Techs, tutors, and instructional coaches are invited to join the Maine Department of Education and WIDA for a hybrid workshop on planning with the WIDA English Language Development (ELD) Standards! | More

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency within the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is hosting a 2-hour Security Webinar to enhance awareness of, and response to, an active shooter incident. | More

Please join the Federal School Safety Clearinghouse on October 13 at 2:00 PM EDT for an informational webinar on bullying awareness and prevention resources along with guidance to help create safer school environments. This session will provide information and resources designed for the kindergarten through grade 12 (K-12) school community. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

View current Maine Department of Education employment opportunities here