THE DESCENDING EAGLE
A thrilling and action-packed book about the Descending Eagle.YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests" is set in the early 16th century when it seemed as though the world was growing almost exponentially. It is a narrative about what may have happened if they had been in charge of that period; it takes place in South America in a region known as the Maya.
"Descent of the Sun Priests" has been awarded by The Moving Words as The Most Moving Book.
The first few chapters of "Descent of the Sun Priests" performed exactly what The Moving Words recommends for readers to stay engaged in a book. They gave them a clear understanding of the plot's purpose from the outset. "The story progresses from here and quickly takes pace. With battles, pirate ships, and a kingdom to take over, the storyline of "Descent of the Sun Priests" is equally adventurous and exciting as its preceding book, Descending Eagle." they added.
Author D L Davies has written a powerful and engaging story for this book. Davies is a Caucasian American-Indian author with a surprisingly good memory. He has always enjoyed books, even before he could read, stating that he used to create made-up stories based on pictures, sparking his interest in books as it opens a door to unlimited possibilities. D.L. Davies, among photography, fishing, hiking, and other outdoor activities, admits writing as his favorite hobby.
"Cuauhtémoc: Descent of the Sun Priests" is recently published by the Canada-based publisher Bookside Press. Grab a copy of this adventure-filled tale on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores.
