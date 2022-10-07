Replace Your University’s New Program ‘Replace Your School’ Has Potential to Improve the Standard for Homeschooling
Replace Your University logo
RYU is improving the homeschooling experience across the United States and connecting the dots for people in what has previously been a segmented community
For the past 18 years I’ve served thousands of students and families as a high-school principal and college teacher. Now I want to take my expertise and skills to help you educate your child at home.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The top financial education company, Replace Your University, has officially launched their new program called ‘Replace Your School’. This program was developed after numerous requests from existing clients who seek to school their children at home. This program is designed to empower those with children with the essential tools and knowledge to provide an exceptional learning experience from home and set their child up for future success.
— Jeremy Hritz, Principal of Replace Your School
Replace Your University started in 2014 when Michael Lush used an ingenious strategy to accelerate the payoff of his mortgage in 3.5 years, resulting in eventually sharing the strategy with others. Since then, the company has grown exponentially, largely due to the incredible success clients consistently achieve. With most clients being referrals, it is clear the strategy is effective. Recently, the company was recognized as the #3 mover and shaker in the financial education industry.
Think Impact referenced federal data showing, “3% to 4% of the school-going population in the US is homeschooled” and all data in 2022 shows that trend continuing in a post-pandemic world. Students are said to be homeschooled if they are being educated at home rather than at school for some part of their learning or when their part-time school attendance is less than 25 hours per week.
Homeschooling can be challenging, especially when it comes to navigating the complex state homeschool laws, developing curriculum that will accelerate your child’s progress, creating lesson plans, and effectively teaching your child. The Replace Your School program has been established to provide parents with sufficient education and support to streamline the process and create a high-quality homeschool experience.
Leading this new program is Jeremy Hritz, who has a doctorate and a successful 18-year career in education. The program is meant to help parents succeed with educating their children from home while instilling the values most important to the family. In his own words, “For the past 18 years I’ve served thousands of students and families as a high-school principal, high school teacher, college teacher, and now I want to take all my expertise and skills to help you educate your child at home.”
Homeschooling is currently the fastest growing form of education in the United States and shows no signs of slowing down. The new program from RYU has been designed to furnish parents with the vital knowledge needed to deliver effective and high-quality education for their children. The courses are all-encompassing and cover key elements of homeschooling such as creating a lesson plan, effective teaching strategies, and ways to personalize your child’s learning experience to align with your family values.
The launch of this new program is the first of its kind departing from the financial education side of RYU and is meant to help other critical aspects of life. Replace Your University has made another significant step forward in continuing to lead the industry and this latest leap will keep them on track while also expanding into new markets. This will continue to impact their growth trajectory and solidify their reputation in the education industry.
###
You can learn more about Replace Your University by going to their website www.ReplaceYourUniversity.com. Replace Your Mortgage does not offer mortgages, Helocs, or loans of any kind. Replace Your Mortgage is not a bank and does not provide credit offers. Replace Your Mortgage is strictly for educational and informational purposes only.
Chris B.
Amplified Authority
email us here