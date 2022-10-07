Titan Workspace Launches Low-Code/No-Code Workflow Automation for Microsoft Teams and SharePoint.

GITEX 2022

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business process automation to increase the productivity of workforce and enhance Office365 adoption.

Dallas, Texas – 7th Oct. 2022 - Titan Workspace, a leading provider of employee productivity and collaboration tools for Microsoft365 and Microsoft Teams will showcase its workflow automation tool at GITEX 2022 in Dubai. This revolutionary Low-code/No-Code architecture helps Office365 and SharePoint users to create forms and complex workflows by simplifying SharePoint and Power Automate.

“Automation of business processes is an important aspect of digital transformation and LCNC solutions play a significant role. By implementing Titan Workspace Microsoft365 customers can digitize all their internal processes instantly at fraction of a cost. Titan Workspace offers this as Business Process as a Service (BPaaS) where in customers just pay a small amount for each business process per year without worrying about complexities of SharePoint technical resources, maintenance and change requests,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO, Titan Workspace.

“Automation of business processes using SharePoint has always been a challenge for CIOs due to extremely high development and maintenance cost. Customers are wanting to automate hundreds of their internal workflows in Office365, but cost and scalability of technical resources has been a deterrent to their digital transformation initiatives. Titan is 100% No-Code process automation tool that is affordable by small and medium business. We are exhibiting this solution at GITEX 2022 Hall H7-12 and shall be demonstrating the power of this tool to customers and resellers,” said Gaurav Bhutani, Vice President-Sales, Titan Workspace.

“We are now expanding our presence in North America, Middle East and SE Asia with the help of strategic resellers and distributors for offering Titan Workspace as a value-added solution to existing Office365 customers or bundling of Titan Workspace with new Office365 subscriptions,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO.

Problems that Titan Workspace solve:

Customers find it extremely difficult to use SharePoint within Office365 and Teams unless they are technically competent. A successful SharePoint adoption would demand a significant investment in adaptations and training. As a result, M365 adoption rates are often lower than expected. Titan workspace has streamlined M365's advanced collaboration capabilities, thereby demonstrating how fast can these tools be rolled out without additional customization or training. Titan workspace offers Documents management, Intranet, Project and Task management, Workflow Automation and Guest user portals built on SharePoint and seamlessly integrated within Teams.

About Titan Workspace

Titan Workspace is the flagship product of TFW Labs having a corporate headquarter in the USA. Titan workspace is a modern digital workplace for Office365 and SharePoint that has an impressive list of customers across all major industries. Titan Workspace is being used by leading pharmaceuticals, healthcare, construction, supply chain, fintech, consulting and automobile manufacturers globally. Titan Workspace is now Microsoft Co-Sell Ready and being promoted by leading Microsoft CSPs and MSPs globally. For more details about this fastest-growing collaboration community, please visit www.titanworkspace.com