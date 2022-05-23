Titan Workspace simplifies Adobe e-signatures within Microsoft Teams files

Our constant endeavor to deliver customer value motivates us to innovate and introduce compelling features” — Scott Pearson, Chief Revenue Officer at TFW Labs

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Workspace has cemented its leading position as a solutions provider on the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform by releasing new features aimed at enhancing the user experience for document e-signatures while working within M365. This launch is in line with the company’s vision of delivering continuous value based on customer feedback and market requirements.

New capabilities include deep integration with Adobe e-Sign while working on documents within Microsoft Teams and SharePoint. Additionally, new inbuilt free e-sign features offered by Titan Workspace will reduce significant costs for third-party e-sign subscriptions. New capabilities will help customers to monitor document compliance more efficiently and reduce significant legal and compliance risks.

“Ease of managing security while sharing documents with internal or guest users has been a big challenge for Microsoft Teams users. Business users always find it difficult to secure their documents without learning SharePoint. The new document management capabilities of Titan Workspace eliminate this pain by simplifying permission management. Enhanced capabilities that include granting permissions to read, edit, review, and download documents depending on the need are no longer a challenge for Microsoft Teams users. Our customers have wanted these features, and we listened to the feedback seriously to continuously enhance our customers’ experiences,” said Kalpana Verma, Head of Product Management, TFW Labs.

Speaking about the new feature release, Scott Pearson, Chief Revenue Officer at TFW Labs said, “Our constant endeavor to deliver customer value motivates us to innovate and introduce compelling features. We at Titan Workspace aim to create a feature-rich platform to fulfill every need of users, and towards this end, work closely with customers to understand their needs and strive to loop them back into the product to deliver a comprehensive enterprise collaboration platform.”

About Titan Workspace

Titan Workspace is a suite of document management and productivity solutions designed to simplify how people connect and work on Microsoft 365. The solution makes it easy to manage projects on Microsoft Teams; facilitate employees and guest users to collaborate on documents and projects; securely share and sign documents, and build a Microsoft Teams intranet to support office and remote workers—all within your familiar Microsoft applications such as SharePoint and Teams. It helps to eliminate costs and risks of disconnected document solutions and empowers organizations by giving them full control of digital assets in-house.

Watch your ROI and productivity soar with Titan Workspace.