Titan Workspace partners with Integricity Technology to bring a faster and more secure Microsoft Teams collaboration environment in Southeast Asia

Titan Workspace and Integricity Technology partnership offers a solid value proposition to Microsoft Teams users by providing a suite of solutions that integrates the collaboration platform” — Ashish Kamotra, CEO TFW Labs.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan Workspace (TFW Labs, Inc), a Microsoft Teams Digital Workplace, today announced its distribution partnership with Integricity Technology. The leading IT solutions distributor in Southeast Asia will take the lead in the rapidly growing region for Microsoft Teams and digital workplace solutions. Integricity Technology will be the first distributor in Southeast Asia for Titan Workspace collaboration tools.

Under this partnership, Titan Workspace will team up with Integricity Technology to enable businesses to quickly roll out document management, guest user portal, and intranet within Office365 and Microsoft Teams and help to transform the employee experience.

"Titan Workspace and Integricity Technology partnership offers a solid value proposition to Microsoft Teams users by providing a suite of solutions that integrates the collaboration platform with Document Management (DMS), Intranet, Project Management, Task Management, and guest user portals. Designed exclusively for Microsoft Office365 users, Titan Workspace enhances, streamlines, and secures your digital workplace, while empowering users with an intuitive interface and accessibility without requiring any SharePoint knowledge,” said Ashish Kamotra, CEO TFW Labs.

“At Integricity Technology, we deliver extraordinary IT management solutions that help businesses in Southeast Asia perform extraordinary well with the right technology. I am honored that Integricity Technology has been entrusted and appointed by Titan Workspace as the first distributor in the region. With Titan Workspace, we help companies create a cloud-based document management ecosystem that transforms them digitally, for a more secure, cost-effective, and productive workplace that will give them a competitive edge in today’s fast-paced economy,” said Alex Lam, Chief Executive Officer of Integricity Technology.

“Customers find it extremely difficult to use SharePoint within Office365 and Teams unless they are technically competent. As a result, M365 adoption rates are often lower than expected. Titan Workspace has simplified M365's collaboration capabilities such as Documents, Approvals, E-signatures, Guest user management, Projects, and Intranet, thereby helping global customers securely manage their documents and information within Teams” said Michael Loi, Business Development Manager TFW Labs.



About Integricity Technology

Integricity Technology is a distributor of digital transformation solutions with expertise in the areas of service management, process automation, and IT security. Founded in 2000 with our headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, we have since expanded our operations to Singapore and the Philippines. Believing in delivering extraordinary solutions extraordinarily well, we have steered digitalization for hundreds of multinational and local corporations such as Zalora, Paramount Corporations Berhad, Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) Malaysia, and Touch ‘n Go and Petron, to name a few. We are also the exclusive distributor for software solutions from Kaseya, Webroot, and now Titan Workspace in Malaysia.

About Titan Workspace

Titan Workspace is a suite of document management and productivity solutions designed to simplify how people connect and work in Microsoft 365. The solution makes it easy to manage projects on Microsoft Teams; facilitate employees and guest users to collaborate on documents and projects; securely share and sign documents, and build a Microsoft Teams intranet to support office and remote workers—all within your familiar Microsoft applications such as SharePoint and Teams. It helps to eliminate costs and risks of disconnected document solutions and empowers organizations by giving them full control of digital assets in-house.



Experience the New Way of Working | Titan Workspace