Popular Farmhouse Home Décor Brand, Walford Home, Now Available on Verishop

Walford Home's Product Catalog

Walford Home French Flower Vases

White Utensil Holder; White Kitchen Utensil Holder; Farmhouse Decor; Walford Home

Walford Home's Garden Collection

Walford Home - Home Kitchen Garden Décor

Popular E-Commerce Brand Walford Home is Expanding Their Customer Base, Now Available on Verishop in Time for Fall/Holiday Season

Given the strength of our product offerings and history of strong vendor relationships, we wanted to grow the company by sharing our unique brand story and high-quality products on Verishop.”
— Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Homes
CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walford Home has joined the Verishop platform to expand its direct to customer channels. The Walford Home brand features rustic and farmhouse-chic home, kitchen, and garden décor.

Walford Home is best known for their galvanized products---the French Flower Bucket, is a customer favorite. The brand features beautifully decorative and functional products, with a charmingly vintage feel.

Walford Home brand page on Verishop: https://www.verishop.com/brand/walford-home

Lawrence Barnes, CEO of Walford Homes believes the time to add a channel is now. “We are excited to announce that Walford Home is live on Verishop. Verishop’s goal to attract and support independent and emerging brands will allow us to share our line of premium quality products with additional, likeminded customers. Our focus is on providing customers with items that allow them to gather with loved-ones and enjoy their time. Given the strength of our product offerings and history of strong vendor relationships, we wanted to grow the company by sharing our unique brand story and high-quality products on Verishop. It is a natural next step.”

Established in 2017, Walford Home is an American family-owned business located in North Carolina. Walford Home products are proudly designed in the US by our internal team. Walford Home specializes in premium quality home, kitchen and garden products designed exclusively by us to bring character and accent your home. Walford Home's galvanized décor and kitchen products are both functional and decorative, created specifically for you in our distinctive farmhouse style.

To find out more about Walford Home and their other products, please visit the company’s website https://www.walfordhome.com.

Ashford Blue
Walford Home, LLC
+1 984-464-2980
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

