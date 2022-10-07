MIT45 to Expand Program to Partner with Brand Ambassadors in the Fitness Industry After Early Success
The top-rated company is working with fitness influencers and icons to help expand their presence in the fitness industrySALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIT45, one of the leading kratom brands, is working with fitness influencers and icons to help expand their presence in the fitness industry. Their latest product, MIT45 Boost, has developed a following in the fitness industry and MIT45 intends to continue this trend. MIT45 has ramped up efforts of partnering with fitness leaders and influencers to expand their presence in the industry.
For the past 3 years, MIT45 has solidified their reputation as the Gold Standard in the industry. They were recently named a Top 3 Innovative Company in 2022. They were recently recognized in LA Newswire for the excellent workplace culture developed over the previous couple of years and for leading the charge for the regulation of the industry.
MIT45 has been fostering mutually beneficial relationships with brand ambassadors in the fitness market by working together to grow their following while educating the public about MIT45’s latest products. The brand is helping fitness leaders position their brands and increase value delivery to their audience resulting in more opportunities for the brand ambassadors.
The latest and most well-known brand ambassador to partner with MIT45 is AlisaK, a fitness icon, athlete, professional bodybuilder and entrepreneur who is focused on healing the world globally. She has frequently been called “The most thought provoking woman in the world” and is bringing her wealth of experience to the MIT45 team after experiencing MIT45’s product line and loving their lineup.
A project manager for MIT45, Slade Schmidt, said this about the positive impact made to brand ambassadors, “We’ve now worked with over a half dozen brand ambassadors and helped them not just multiply their audience, but also define and expand their brand. It’s exciting to see the impact firsthand as these young businesses grow into thriving teams.”
MIT45 is always at the forefront of promoting small businesses, and they are doing so again with brand ambassadors in the fitness industry. The company has helped provide better opportunities for influencers through promotion, providing additional value to their audience and a path to the next stage of growth. MIT45 once again proves they live by their values with their belief of ‘a rising tide lifts all boats’ and a desire to improve the communities where they are involved.
###
You can learn more about MIT45 by going to MIT45 and learn more about AlisaK by following her on Instagram.
Chris B.
Amplified Authority
email us here