Syntrio Releases Workplace Harassment Prevention eLearning for Chicago Ordinance
New courses address sexual harassment training requirements for Chicago employers
Syntrio has been hard at work developing modern training products that exceed compliance requirements of the new Chicago ordinance, including an enhanced manager version of the Illinois training.”DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syntrio, a global leader in governance, risk, compliance, and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place announced the release of new workplace harassment elearning offerings for employers conducting business in Chicago.
— Jonathan Gonzalez, Senior Legal Counsel, Syntrio
Under Illinois law, all employees (regardless of supervisory status) must take required sexual harassment training annually. The new Chicago law, which applies to employers of all sizes that are licensed to do business in the City of Chicago or has a workplace in the City, requires all employees to receive one hour of sexual harassment training annually and requires managers and supervisors to receive two hours of training. Employers must comply with the expanded training requirements by June 30, 2023.
“Syntrio has been hard at work developing modern training products that exceed compliance requirements of the new Chicago ordinance, including an enhanced manager version of the Illinois training to include the expanded temporal requirement and a 60-minute employee version that exceeds Chicago’s requirements,” said Jonathan Gonzalez, Senior Legal Counsel, Syntrio. “We invite you to speak with a member of our team to see how we can partner with your organization to not only comply with this new ordinance but also to formulate a full-scale education program aimed at improving your organizational culture and performance.”
Syntrio’s employment law library is designed to meet mandatory training requirements, official recommendations from state and local governments, industry-specific requirements, and harassment training needs and goals of all companies in the United States and abroad. Working in conjunction with Syntrio’s wide array of other employment law- and compliance-focused education products and communication tools, the harassment offerings exceed legal requirements and set the industry standard.
Syntrio’s elearning offerings have incorporated guidance from agencies charged with enforcing the equal employment opportunity laws such as the EEOC, and other federal and state regulations. The complete curriculum includes courses for a broad range of topics from discrimination and retaliation to diversity, equity and inclusion, workplace civility and respect. The library also includes courses and communication tools aimed at empowering employees and managers to speak up about concerns and listen up when a complaint is received.
The series is built on the theme of creating “a respectful workplace” and is affirmative and constructive in tone. It features contemporary scenarios to engage learners and create compelling learning opportunities. Courses address recent legal and regulatory requirements and changes regarding gender identity and sexual orientation, and all other changes to harassment laws. Scenarios have also been refreshed to reflect the current work environment (including remote work), and the overall feel of the courseware has been modernized and prepared for today’s contemporary workforce.
“Syntrio’s headquarter location in suburban Chicagoland makes us particularly attuned to local requirements,” said Jason Lunday, Chief Learning Officer, Syntrio. “We’re excited to launch this offering in our home market.”
Visit syntrio.com for more information, including Employment Law and Harassment essential guides and other valuable industry resources.
About Syntrio
Syntrio is a global leader in governance, risk, compliance and human resource solutions that help more than 6,000 organizations make the workplace a better place – one organization, one culture, one person at a time. Easy, high-value and innovative Syntrio solutions include a robust employee experience platform, reporting hotline and case management system, and more than 1,000 elearning courses in Employment Law and Harassment, Ethics and Compliance, Diversity and Inclusion, Health and Safety, Business Skills and Cybersecurity. For more information visit syntrio.com.
