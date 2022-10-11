DC Convening Makes Strides Towards Building a Formalized U.S. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Sector

DigDeep is a nonprofit working to ensure that all Americans have access to safe and reliable water and wastewater services at home.

Organizations came together last week to champion universal access to reliable and safe water and wastewater services within the United States of America.

A formal U.S. WASH sector will become a powerful engine driving universal access to safe, reliable water and wastewater services for all Americans.” — George McGraw, founder and CEO of DigDeep