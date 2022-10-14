Top Rated ‘Brilliant Scents’ Nabs Five Stars in the $23 Billion Dollar Home Fragrance Industry

Brilliant Scents Brilliant Scents Luxury Fragrance Line Owner Eddie Betz of 'Brilliant Scents'

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortune Business Insights predicts the home fragrance industry could top the $23 Billion dollar mark and one industry disrupter is taking center stage. Florida based company Brilliant Scents is grabbing headlines as the top luxury fragrance for homes, offices and showrooms.

As the CEO of this booming business, Eddie Betz states, “the goal of Brilliant Scents is to bring a piece of paradise into our daily living. Besides enhancing the ambiance of any room, we’ve found that fragrances can have a positive impact on homeowners’ overall quality of life.”

Five-star rated; Brilliant Scents is the leader in the luxury fragrance industry. Their custom-made home scenting systems create an island of fragrance that is all natural, eco-friendly and suitable for the health-conscious buyer. The natural oils dissolve in safe mist that is pet friendly and does not leave a mess.

The new fragrance additions that Betz handpicked and curated for your olfactory pleasure are LOVE BOMB, inspired by the perfume by Clive Christian — Jump Up and Kiss Me Ecstatic® MAGIC SPLASH, inspired by one of the most popular resorts in Disney World®, LANAI SUNRISE, inspired by a stay at a Hilton Hotel®, and GETAWAY, inspired by the 5-star resort Ciragan Palace Kempinski Resort® in Istanbul, Turkey. The number one selling scent of all time continues to be COSTA DEL SOL, inspired by an exquisite stay at The One Hotel.

Each scenting device is a valuable investment in the comfort of the customer’s home and can deliver other potential benefits, such as eliminating unwanted odors, improving their mood, or helping homeowners get a more restful night’s sleep.

Brilliant Scents luxury brand has been a crowd pleaser for years and has garnered rave reviews from very satisfied clients. Sahil N. says, “I never was into scenting and never took home fragrance too seriously. But finding Brilliant Scents made me realize how the smell of your home can upgrade it for an affordable price. This scent is now the main scent in my house.”

Mario G. conquers, “When I think of Brilliant Scents, Costa Del Sol is the one scent that stands out in my mind. It is the best-selling scent for a reason. Smells exactly like The One Hotel and feels so rich and luxurious.”

For more information about Brilliant Scents, contact concierge@brilliantscents.com or toll-free at 1-800-640-4504.