Taradel Launches Free Design Tool for Every Door Direct Mail Advertisers
New design tool features professionally designed EDDM® postcard templates for topics ranging from real estate to hiring.
We’ve made it easier than ever for SMBs to design on-brand and effective direct mail campaigns at no additional cost.”GLEN ALLEN, VA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taradel LLC, a leading provider of marketing solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, announced today the launch of a free online design tool in support of growing demand for its Every Door Direct Mail production and fulfillment services.
“We’ve made it easier than ever for SMBs to design on-brand and effective direct mail campaigns at no additional cost,” says Jim Fitzgerald, founder and CEO of Taradel. “So far, we’ve created ninety new templates, all of which are available free to our users. We believe that time and marketing dollars are precious resources, and if our clients can save without sacrificing results, that’s a big win.”
The free design tool enables users to choose from postcard format and size options, search for templates by keyword, and save or edit existing design projects. Importantly, all templates have locked mailing panel and indicia components to ensure compliance with USPS mailing standards — a feature that protects inexperienced direct mail advertisers from costly mistakes while adding convenience to the design process.
The tool’s interface delivers a simple and intuitive user experience. Users can edit elements such as fonts, text, images, logos, and contact information with point-and-click ease while fundamental visual elements and formatting capabilities are locked to maintain design integrity. To date, Taradel has added ninety design templates ranging from real estate sales to hiring efforts in the transportation industry.
All templates are available exclusively through Taradel and created by the company’s in-house graphic design professionals. "We're adding new templates regularly," says Fitzgerald, "but we always prioritize quality and results over quantity." The templates leverage Taradel’s experience serving more than ten thousand clients and producing hundreds of millions of direct mail pieces.
“During our soft launch period, early adopters were able to create stunning designs with agency-quality results,” says Chris Barr, director of marketing. “From eye care providers to real estate agents, the feedback and design results have surpassed our highest expectations.”
Users can learn more about Taradel’s design options, and try the EDDM design tool, by visiting Taradel's website (create a free account or log-in to use design tool).
Every Door Direct Mail® is a USPS® service designed to help small business advertisers reach every home and every address in specific postal carrier routes without the need for mailing lists, labeling, and mailing permits.
About Taradel
Founded in 2003 by serial entrepreneur, Jim Fitzgerald, Taradel® is a perennial Inc. 5000 martech company specializing in marketing solutions for business applications. To date, advertisers have deployed more than 500 million direct mail, digital, and multichannel marketing advertisements using the company's platform.
