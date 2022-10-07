Gastroparesis Market Estimated to Reach US$ 8,191.53 Million by 2028
Leading Key Players Operating in the Gastroparesis Market Includes:
Medtronic
Neurogastrx, Inc
Endologic
Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
ALLERGAN
Theravance Biopharma
Evoke Pharma
CAIRN DIAGNOSTICS
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
The gastroparesis market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 4.8% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is further estimated to reach USD 8,191.53 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on gastroparesis market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the number of surgeries is escalating the growth of gastroparesis market.
Gastroparesis can be referred to as a condition in which the muscles of the stomach don’t function accurately. The disease influences the movement of the muscle in stomach because of which they are not able to empty them accurately. The disease can disturb the blood sugar level and nutrition and can also cause vomiting and nausea.
Major factors that are expected to boost the growth of the gastroparesis market in the forecast period are the rise in the prevalence of idiopathic gastroparesis. Furthermore, the increase in the surgeries can cause post-operative gastroparesis is further anticipated to propel the growth of the gastroparesis market. Moreover, the rise in the research and development by producer for more advanced drug for the treatment of gastroparesis is further estimated to cushion the growth of the gastroparesis market. On the other hand, the difficulties related to the harmful effects of the gastroparesis drugs are further projected to impede the growth of the gastroparesis market in the timeline period.
Global Gastroparesis Market Scope and Market Size
The gastroparesis medicine market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, drug class, and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of type, the gastroparesis market is segmented into idiopathic, diabetic, post- surgical and others.
On the basis of treatment, the gastroparesis market is segmented into jejunostomy, gastric electric stimulation, parenteral nutrition, diabetic gastroparesis, chronic gastroparesis, idiopathic gastroparesis and post-operative gastroparesis.
On the basis of drug class, the gastroparesis market is segmented into jejunostomy, gastric electric stimulation, parenteral nutrition, diabetic gastroparesis, chronic gastroparesis, idiopathic gastroparesis and post-operative gastroparesis.
On the basis of distribution channel, the gastroparesis market is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospitalpharmacies and others.
Gastroparesis Market, By Region:
Global Gastroparesis market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Gastroparesis market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Gastroparesis market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Table of Contents –
Global Gastroparesis Market Size, status and Forecast
1 Market summary
2 Manufacturers Profile
3 Global Gastroparesis Sales, Overall Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer
4 Global Gastroparesis market analysis by numerous Regions
5 North America Gastroparesis by Countries
6 Europe Gastroparesis by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Gastroparesis by Countries
8 South America Gastroparesis by Countries
9 Middle east and Africa’s Gastroparesis by Countries
10 Global Gastroparesis Market phase by varieties
11 Global Gastroparesis Market phase by Applications
12 Gastroparesis Market Forecast
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Analysis Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
