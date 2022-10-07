Metabolic Testing Market Size Expected to Reach USD 982.90 Million with Growing CAGR of 7.95% by 2029
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the metabolic testing market to be grow at a CAGR of 7.95% in the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is expected to reach the USD 982.90 million by 2029.
Market Scenario: -
Metabolism is a collection of chemical reactions that occur in the body to keep it alive. Metabolic rates differ from one individual to the next and are influenced by factors such as gender, height, weight, age, muscle-to-fat ratios, and current physical activity levels. To find metabolic parameters, metabolic testing instruments are used. Metabolism is a set of processes in which an enzyme converts a molecule into a product. Catabolism and anabolism are two types of metabolism.
The rise in the prevalence of lifestyle disorders and increasing healthcare expenditure are the major factors that will influence the growth of metabolic testing market. Furthermore, increasing investments associated with the development of advanced technology, and rising sedentary lifestyle are the major drivers that will enhance the growth of metabolic testing market. Other significant factors such as growing healthcare awareness and standard of living will cushion the market growth rate.
Moreover, the vast untapped market in developing economies and rise in R&D activities will provide beneficial opportunities for the metabolic testing market growth.
However, high cost involved with equipment and software, and reimbursement issues are the factors that will obstruct the market growth and will challenge the metabolic testing market.
Some of the major players operating in the Metabolic Testing market are:
KORR Medical Technologies, General Electric Company, Geratherm Medical AG, MGC Diagnostics Corporation, OSI Systems, Inc., AEI Technologies, Inc., Cosmed Group, Microlife Medical Home Solutions, Inc., Parvo Medics, Cortex Biophysik GmbH, VacuMed, Merck KGaA, Abbott, Admera Health, Endurance Company, LLC, PreventiNe Life Care, Promega Corporation and CareFusion, among others.
