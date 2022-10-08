Vantage Circle Exhibits at the InspireHR 2022 at Nashville

We have had the opportunity to connect with the HR community and the HR leaders at Fortune 500 companies and it was a great learning experience for us” — Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle

PLANO, TEXAS, USA, October 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vantage Circle, a leading global employee engagement solution exhibited at the InspireHR 2022 conference, hosted by HR.com, on booth 225 at the Music City Centre, Nashville from 5th-7th October 2022.

InspireHR has been created with one goal: to provide effective solutions to today’s #hr challenges. The event will showcase the latest tools available to streamline HR. From carefully selected speakers and working panels to round tables, this will be a fully immersive HR experience.

From carefully selected speakers and working panels to round tables, InspireHR was a fully immersive HR experience. InspireHR has been created with one goal in mind: to provide you with effective solutions to deal with today’s HR challenges. The exhibition showcased the latest tools available to streamline HR.

The exhibit floor highlighted the latest trends and solutions to address all types of human resource challenges. Based on Hybrid Module with attendees, from both online and offline, the Inspire HR conference had discussions on topics like talent acquisition, digital transformation, skill development, employee experience and well-being and leadership.

Speaking on the occasion, Partha Neog, CEO and Co-Founder of Vantage Circle, quoted, “We are very much glad to be a part of the InspireHR conference 2022, we have had the opportunities to connect with the HR community and the HR leaders at Fortune 500 companies and it was a great learning experience for us”,

The event elevated the information and knowledge shared by the HR experts from a powerful speaker lineup like Marshall Goldsmith, Executive Coach and Top 10 business thinker, Courtney McMahon, Vice President of People Analytics, Colgate Palmolive, Beverley Troxtell, Head of HR Change Management & HR Evolution, PayPal, Linda Cai, Head of Talent Development, LinkedIn and many other dignitaries.

About HR.COM:

HR.com, the largest network of HR professionals, is committed to helping HR professionals advance and build meaningful careers. Almost 2 million HR professionals rely on HR.com for education, career development, networking, and compliance 24/7/365. Offerings include 180+ leading-edge HR Research Institute industry studies, 13 HR-themed epublications, innovative professional education with 250+ annual webcasts and virtual courses, the most comprehensive HR exam prep program for SHRM/HRCI certification, HR tools, and legal compliance updates. Visit www.HR.com.

About Vantage Circle:

Vantage Circle is a global employee engagement company that uses AI-based innovations to support HRs in simplifying and improving the employee experience. With Vantage Circle's all-in-one platform, companies only need one platform to focus on the four major areas of engagement: rewards and recognition, corporate discounts, employee feedback, and employee wellness. The user base currently stands at a massive 1.8M+ employees from some of the top leading corporations like HCL, Accenture, Infosys, Wipro, Aricent, GE, Mu Sigma, Capgemini, and many more. Visit vantagecircle.com to learn more.