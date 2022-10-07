RNAi Therapeutics Market By Molecule Type, Application, Type, Size, Share and Key Players
RNAi therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 571.5 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing usage of RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders is expected to create new opportunity for the market.
Key Market Competitors Covered in the Report
Astellas Pharma Inc
Quark
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
Tekmira Pharmaceuticals
Benitec Biopharma
Sanofi
Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Silence Therapeutics
Cenix BioScience
Sirnaomics
CureVac AG
BioNTech SE
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc
Arbutus Biopharma
Marina Biotech, Inc
Market Analysis and Insights of Global RNAi Therapeutics Market
Increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing approvals for RNAi therapeutics, development in the healthcare industry, rising R&D investment, and increasing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies will further drive the RNAi therapeutics market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.
Complexity associated with the delivery of RNAi therapeutics and off-target effects is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.
Global RNAi Therapeutics Market Scope and Market Size
RNAi therapeutics market is segmented of the basis of molecule type, application, route of administration and end- user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of molecule type, the RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into small interfering RNAS and microrna.
Based on application, the RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into genetic disorder, oncology, neurodegenerative disorder, cardiovascular disorder, respiratory disorder, infectious disease, renal disease and other.
The route of administration segment of the RNAi therapeutics market is divided into intradermal injections, pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intraperitoneal injections and others.
On the basis of end- users, the RNAi therapeutics market is divided into diagnostic laboratories, research & academic laboratories and hospitals.
RNAi Therapeutics Market Country Level Analysis
RNAi therapeutics market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by c molecule type, application, route of administration and end- user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the RNAi therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
The country section of the RNAi therapeutics market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
RNAi therapeutics market size also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for RNAi therapeutics market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the RNAi therapeutics market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.
Competitive Landscape and RNAi Therapeutics Market Share Analysis
RNAi therapeutics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to RNAi therapeutics market.
