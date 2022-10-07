Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market to Gain 7% of CAGR and USD 110.31 billion during Forecast period of 2022 to 2029
DBMR analyses that the nasal drug delivery technology market was valued at USD 64.2 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 110.31 billion by 2029
Nasal drops is predicted to hold the most significant share in the nasal drug delivery technology market due to the treatment success rates and cost of these medications, as well as the increased need for self-administration and patient compliance, are all factors to consider. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the nasal drug delivery technology market was valued at USD 64.2 billion in 2021 and is further estimated to reach USD 110.31 billion by 2029, and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Merck & Co., Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), AstraZeneca (UK), Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (India), Mystic Pharmaceuticals (US), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Canada), BD (US), 3M (US), AptarGroup, Inc. (US), OptiNose US, Inc. (US), Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (India), Flo Nasal Products. (Australia), Cadila Pharmaceuticals (India), PendoPharm Inc. (Canada), Neurelis, Inc. (US).
Dosage Form (Nasal Spray, Nasal Drops, Nasal Gels and Ointments, Nasal Powders, Others), Container Type (Non-Pressurized Containers, Pressurized Containers), System Type (Multi-Dose, Bi-Dose, Unit Dose), Therapeutic Application (Allergic and Non-Allergic Rhinitis, Nasal Congestion, Asthma, Vaccination, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), End User (Hospitals, Home Care)
Nasal medication delivery has become one of the most studied topics in recent years. Companies have used new technologies to create tiny, portable, and user-friendly products. Because it gives a speedier beginning of action for the treatment of associated disorders, the nasal route has been regarded as acceptable for medication delivery. As more patients are diagnosed with restrictive respiratory conditions such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and overall health care remains pricey, people are predicted to gravitate toward more generic products.
Rise in the patient preference for nasal drug delivery
One of the most popular drug delivery routes among patients and healthcare providers is intranasal drug delivery. This is due to the non-invasive nature of this mode of delivery and the fact that medication absorbability is higher via the nasal route.
Increasing adoption of self-administration practices
Unlike some other methods of drug delivery, nasal drug delivery does not necessitate the use of a sterile method for introducing medications into the body. The ease with which these pharmaceuticals are administered is critical in enhancing patient adherence to drug regimens, which leads to better patient outcomes.
Introduction of Off-patent Drugs for Respiratory Care
The development of generic inhalation drugs is being driven by the patent expiration of branded inhaled pharmaceuticals and increasing pressure on the healthcare budget. As the cost of treating asthma and COPD decreases, patients are more likely to become aware of DPIs and MDIs and use them.
The Global Nasal Drug Delivery Technology Market Regional Analysis
North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico),Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland
Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC),Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India.
Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia
Middle East and Africa (MEA), Philippines, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Argentina and Rest of South America
By keeping into consideration all sizes of businesses, Nasal Drug Delivery Technology business report has been generated.
