Patient Portal Market to Gain 13.84% of Huge CAGR by Forecast 2028
Patient Portal Market is segmented on the basis of type, delivery mode and end userPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The credible Patient Portal Market report offer actionable market insights with which businesses can make out sustainable and lucrative strategies. Not to mention, the report analyses the general market conditions such as product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand, and market growth rate which supports businesses on deciding upon several strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed while formulating this market document along with many other standard steps of researching, analyzing and collecting data. Additionally, key players, major collaborations, merger, acquisitions, trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in Industrial Boilers report. It becomes easy to figure out brand awareness and insight about the brand and product among potential customers.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the patient portal market will exhibit a CAGR of around 13.84% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increased focus on research and development proficiencies in regards to medical devices and on the adoption of advanced healthcare technologies, growing popularity of cloud based patient portal solutions and rising expenditure on the healthcare infrastructure development especially in the developing economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of patient portal market.
A sophisticated Patient Portal market analysis report highlights numerous facts such as development factors, business enhancement strategies, statistical growth, financial gain or loss to help readers and clients understand the market on a global scale. To generate this world-class business report, the combination of best industry insight, practical solutions, talent solutions, and latest technology have been used.
From the name itself, it is clear that patient portal in an online platform that is used to maintain and lodge patient history, current medications, vaccines information, discharge summaries, laboratory test results/ reports and much more. The patient portal is easy to access and can be accessed by doctors, patients, pharmacists and medical practitioners. Patient portal can be accessed anytime from anywhere. This means that it provides round the clock solutions and services and is safe.
Segmentation : Global Patient Portal Market
The patient portal market is segmented on the basis of type, delivery mode and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on type, the patient portal market is segmented into integrated patient portals and standalone patient portals.
The delivery mode segment of the patient portal market is segmented into web based delivery and cloud- based delivery.
The patient portal market has also been segmented based on the end user into providers, payers, pharmacies and others.
Major Market Competitors/Players
The major players covered in the patient portal market report are Allscripts Healthcare, LLC, Ontada LLC, CureMD Healthcare, athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation., eClinicalWorks, NXGN Management, LLC., Greenway Health, LLC, Medfusion Inc., ZH Healthcare, Inc., CompuGroup Medical, Hello Health Inc., GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, McKesson Corporation, Valley Health System., Saint Francis Healthcare System, Southwest Care Centers, Adelante Healthcare., ViSolve.com and IQVIA among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.
