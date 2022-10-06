Submit Release
Senate Bill 1348 Printer's Number 1959

PENNSYLVANIA, October 6 - executive director, employee or representative of the

Commission in any civil action seeking to impose liability

arising out of any actual or alleged act, error, or omission

that occurred within the scope of Commission employment,

duties, or responsibilities, or that the person against whom

the claim is made had a reasonable basis for believing

occurred within the scope of Commission employment, duties,

or responsibilities; provided that nothing herein shall be

construed to prohibit that person from retaining his or her

own counsel; and provided further, that the actual or alleged

act, error, or omission did not result from that person's

intentional or willful or wanton misconduct.

3. The Commission shall indemnify and hold harmless any

member, officer, executive director, employee, or

representative of the Commission for the amount of any

settlement or judgment obtained against that person arising

out of any actual or alleged act, error, or omission that

occurred within the scope of Commission employment, duties,

or responsibilities, or that such person had a reasonable

basis for believing occurred within the scope of Commission

employment, duties, or responsibilities, provided that the

actual or alleged act, error, or omission did not result from

the intentional or willful or wanton misconduct of that

person.

SECTION 10. DATA SYSTEM

A. The Commission shall provide for the development,

maintenance, operation, and utilization of a coordinated

database and reporting system containing licensure, Adverse

Action, and Investigative Information on all licensed

individuals in Member States.

