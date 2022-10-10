deeep™ X: Lebenson Gallery and MORF AI Rejoin Forces to Host World’s Largest AI Art Exhibition During Frieze London
Lebenson Gallery - deeep™ co-Founder
Second Annual deeep™ AI Art Fair Comes to Whitechapel 10 - 13 October 2022
Imagine having a mind-blowing conversation with a quantum computer-born AI painting with an embedded AI brain or viewing a lost artwork resurrected with AI that has not been seen in 135 years.”LONDON, UK, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art world is being upended by artifical intelligence and breakthough technologies including quantum computing, robotics and visual effects. To showcase how technology is enabling a level of artistic creativity, deeep™ AI Art Fair is back in London for its second edition from 10-13 October 2022. deeep X™, will take place in Whitechapel, an area of London that has been the conduit for huge cultural and artistic movements over the past twenty-five years. It will take place in a spectacular venue, unique in light and space, providing a prime location and a worthy backdrop to the experiential and pioneering works being showcased. The event was synchronized to coincide with Frieze when the world’s artistic communities gather together in London to celebrate art.
— Scott Birnbaum, CEO MORF AI and co-Founder deeep AI Art Fair
deeep was built as the UK’s first AI art fair showcasing more than 50 artists and featuring artificial intelligence as an art form with over 20 curated foundations, artists and galleries presenting their work. In its seond year, deeep X will feature a who's who of tech-based award-winning artists and avant-gard galleries including Pindar Van Arman, Arnie, Obvious, Graham Fink, Aika, Gary James McQueen, Club DAO, Armada NFT LAB, Sturec, Fabiola Larios, Daniel Ambrosi, Kevin Mack, Steve Matson, Oxia Palus, Machina Infinitum, Stephan Duq, Lebenson Gallery, MORF AI, Club DAO, Gallery 46, Joel Gethin Lewis, Breezyart, The NFT Mag, Will Kendrick, Cecilie Waagner Falkenstrom, Vertical Crypto Art, Chung Izu, and gh0st.
"deeep is the world's stage for artists and collectors that thrive and drive art's cutting edge," said Scott Birnbaum, CEO MORF AI and co-Founder deeep AI Art Fair. "Imagine having a mind-blowing conversation with a quantum computer-born AI painting with an embedded AI brain or viewing a lost artwork resurrected with AI that has not been seen in 135 years."
One of the major themes of deeep™ X will be the idea of sexuality as seen through the prism of AI. Sexuality has been dominant throughout the history of art from historical nudes, to eroticism from ancient Greece, to pop art and postmodernism. deeep X explores this theme through new algorithms and mediums including NFTs. How AI artists use coding and algorithms to bring a new dimension to the subject of sexuality, will be the focus of deeep X.
"Artists bring AI to other dimensions, turning algorithmic results into their own aesthetic, that is why it is so unique. A new art revolution is on its way and we believe deeep can bring a new inspired vision,'' said Stephane Lebenson, deeep co-Founder and Owner of Lebenson Gallery Paris-London.
The deeep X AI Art Fair will be held live at 46 Ashfield Street London E1 2AJ 10 - 13 October. Tap into www.deeep.digital to learn more.
ABOUT Lebenson Gallery
Lebenson Gallery, deeep™ co-Founder, is a London and Paris based gallery dedicated to contemporary art and new international art scenes. Lebenson Gallery London is dedicated to AI and art, revealing the art of code as much as revealing the code of art. Lebenson Gallery also specializes in secondary market blue-chip art dealing and sourcing. Lebenson continues to raise the gallery’s profile through participating in prestigious art fairs in New York, Basel and Paris, and collaborating with the likes of Sotheby’s International Realty. Lebenson Gallery has advised individual collectors on creating private art collections. Lebenson believes that all clients should be assisted in locating and acquiring the best artworks for both personal enjoyment and long-term investment purposes.
ABOUT MORF AI
MORF AI, deeep™ co-Founder, is a Silicon Valley tech up startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio. MORF AI delivers fine art to digital screens by artists winning Oscars and other prestigious awards. MORF AI artists use cutting-edge technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, visual effects, and neuroscience. Moving paintings, lost art resurrections, dreaming photographs, mesmerizing wildlife, 3D moving fractals, creative robots, and quantum-computer born artwork with AI brains are all featured in MORF AI's gallery. MORF AI has introduced an industry-first ArtStick™ that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery, elevating premium art collecting to a new level. MORF AI, Inc. owns the trademark ArtStick™.
