MORF AI Exhibits Fine Art’s Past, Present and Future During FOCUS Art Fair BOOM Carrousel du Louvre 1-4 September 2022
Oxia Palus NeoMaster™ resurrection of lost Vincent Van Gogh artwork 'Two Wrestlers' at the MORF AI exhibition at the Louvre 1-4 September 2022 at FOCUS Art Fair BOOM. Featured story in "The Telegraph" 30 August 2022.
MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech up startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio that delivers fine art to digital screens by award-winning artists that use breakthrough technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, and neuroscience.
"Repainting the Art World" Featuring Works by Pindar Van Arman, Oxia Palus, Chris Fallows, Steve Matson, Machina Infinitum, Daniel Ambrosi and Kevin Mack
MORF AI, a strategic partner of HongLee Curator and a leading gallerist at FOCUS Art Fair, will be showcasing bespoke art and photography from its collective of tech-enabled fine artists and photographers. MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio delivering fine art to digital screens and physical walls by award-winning artists that use breakthrough technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, visual effects, and neuroscience.
MORF AI CEO and Co-founder, Scott Birnbaum said, “MORF AI applauds HongLee Curator’s vision to showcase traditional art alongside art created with the world’s most advanced technologies. This demonstrates how artists over the ages strive for ways to express themselves. MORF AI’s artists use technology to produce incredible fine art today the push the limits of human creativity today, build breakthrough art experiences for the future, and even rediscover art’s historic past.”
The MORF AI ArtStick™ is powering art's past, present and future featuring groundbreaking works by Matson, Ambrosi, Mack, Machina Infinitum, Fallows, Van Arman and revealing the magic behind Oxia Palus' NeoMasters™. MORF AI’s ArtStick adds a new experiential dimension with an industry-first technology that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery that takes premium collecting to a new level. Fine art collectors can acquire one or all of the digital artworks being exhibited on a single MORF AI ArtStick or learn more about each piece from MORF AI's gallery at www.morf.gallery.
Repainting Art’s Past
Oxia Palus, a London-based new age technology company and 2021 CogX award-winner, is pioneering the use of artificial intelligence, spectroscopy and 3D printing to resurrect the world's lost art. Paintings, not seen in generations, from Vincent Van Gogh, and Leonardo da Vinci. New works will be revealed for the first time during MORF AI's exhibition. Oxia Palus is bringing to life what may be the most unusual pieces of art history ever uncovered. A NeoMaster™ is an unforgettable slice of history that collectors can now acquire. 'Two Wrestler' article featured in 'The Telegram'. Click here to learn how AI resurrected this hidden painting 135 years later.
Painting Today's Pixels in a Digital World
Technology is enabling MORF AI's artists to create moving paintings, photographs that dream, and that can change the planet, fractals that tell stories, and movements combined with sound that inspire awe.
Steve Matson pioneered ‘Moving Paintings’. For Matson, movement and time largely define today's reality. To form a single piece of art, Matson's complex process can take up to eight months. Using traditional paints and brushes, new-age cinematography, digital visual effects, astounding animation and unforgettable sound. Since the viewer cannot anticipate what's coming next, Matson's art is shrouded in mystery. The moment of discovery launches what for many becomes a continuous journey of limitless synergy. Matson, a MORF AI Co-founder, has been on a 40-year journey being a digital artist on Oscar winning Hollywood blockbuster films like Star Wars and Life of Pi. Matson will be showing fifteen works at MORF AI's exhibition.
Matson said, "Our perception of reality is subjective. We are in constant flux, as is the world around us, always changing from moment to moment. Movement and time largely define our reality. I’m obsessively passionate about exploring this aspect of our perception through my work. To be immersed in a living environment that challenges the imagination."
Daniel Ambrosi takes photographs and that transforms into idyllic digital art experiences with AI algorithms, custom-built by Google and NVIDIA, that immerse people in resolutions up to 30,000 pixels wide. The MORF AI ArtStick™ enables a journey that goes well beyond the best of what today's flagship TV screens can showcase. Wondrous, unimagined new worlds are discovered with each personal Dreamscape voyage.
Oscar winner Kevin Mack creates awe-inspiring abstract art worlds, populated with intelligent artificial-life creatures. Mack's work is informed by neuroscience to inspire transcendent states of consciousness, and has been used in medical and therapeutic applications. Mack's virtual sculptures are so complex they can only be produced with the most sophisticated 3D printing technology. Mack's voyages into artificial-life and rule-based systems, which he used to create visual effects for the films, 'What Dreams May Come' and 'Fight Club', which inspired the development of tissue simulation software for virtual stem cell research.
Throughout recent human history mankind has accepted a geometry that only describes ideal spheres, circles, cubes and squares. Uniform, rectangular objects like boxes and buildings do not usually occur in nature. Benoit Mandelbrot, the father of fractal geometry has given science a new language to describe roughness and the way things really feel, look and sound. Machina Infinitum created a moving artwork that interprets Mandelbrot's icon saying, "Clouds are not spheres". Starting from a perfect Euclidean sphere, slowly turning into a Mandelbrot two-dimensional fractal that transforms into a Mandelbulb, a 3D version of Mandelbrot.
Revealing Art's Future
Before AI and Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) were recorded on the blockchain, awarding-winning artist Pindar Van Arman was using them to direct the brushstroke of his painting robots for almost 20 years. Van Arman pushes creative technologies and is always looking for the next interesting innovation in generative art and he found art’s next big movement. Van Arman's 'Quantum Dreams' was designed as a visual manifestation of quantum phenomena including superpositioning, entanglement, and interference. By combining AI and quantum computing with an artificial mind, the audience has the opportunity to interact with a being that, like them, "may only probably be there" according to Van Arman.
MORF AI artist Pindar Van Arman's 'Quantum Dreams' with Reimagine AI brain on exhibition at Focus Art Fair Boom at Carrousel du Louvre