MORF AI Exhibits Fine Art’s Past, Present and Future During FOCUS Art Fair BOOM Carrousel du Louvre 1-4 September 2022

Oxia Palus NeoMaster™ resurrection of lost Vincent Van Gogh artwork 'Two Wrestlers' at the MORF AI exhibition at the Louvre 1-4 September 2022 at FOCUS Art Fair BOOM. Featured story in "The Telegraph" 30 August 2022.

MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech up startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio that delivers fine art to digital screens by award-winning artists that use breakthrough technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, and neuroscience.