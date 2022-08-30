MORF AI Partners with HongLee Curator at FOCUS ART Fair BOOM at the Carrousel du Louvre 1-4 September 2022

FOCUS Art Fair BOOM is a contemporary art fair, organized by HongLee Curator. MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech up startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio that delivers fine art to digital screens by award-winning artists that use breakthrough technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, and neuroscience. Image from ‘Odyssey', a Matson Moving Painting, designed for the MORF AI ArtStick™ by Steve Matson, Academy Award winning artist and MORF AI CO-Founder. "Odyssey' is one of 15 of Matson’s artworks featured at FOCUS Art Fair BOOM.

Global Partership Extends Through 2023 to Bring Tech-Enabled Art That is Repainting Art's Past, Designing Art's Present and Driving Art's Future

PARIS, FRANCE, August 30, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOCUS Art Fair , by world-renowned producer HongLee Curator, has announced FOCUS Art Fair BOOM, to be held from 1-4 September, 2022 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. HongLee Curator says, "International galleries and artists who dare to spearhead the incredible changes that we have begun to see in the art world will be represented. The components of the show inspire a re-evaluation, re-imagination, and re-invention not only of how we engage with art, but also of the roles of the artist, their work, the audience, and the market in relation to one another." MORF AI , a strategic partner of HongLee Curator and a leading gallerist at FOCUS Art Fair, will be showcasing bespoke art and photography from its collective of tech-enabled fine artists and photographers. MORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio delivering fine art to digital screens and physical walls by artists and photographers who have won Academy Award Oscars and other notable awards that use breakthrough technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, visual effects, and neuroscience.MORF AI will be leading a live update at Carrousel du Louvre at FOCUS Art Fair BOOM entitled, "Imagination’s Past, Present and Future" on 3 September 2022 at 3:00pm Central European Summer Time where the impact of technology is explored on its impact to human creativity and the effect on the artworld. The session will explore the creative journeys of seven breakthrough artists and photographers. Speakers will include Scott Birnbaum, MORF AI CEO and Co-founder, Anthony Bourached, Oxia Palus CEO and Co-Founder, Steve Matson and Nic Donel Academy Award Oscar winning artists and MORF AI Co-founders, award-winning Quantum Computer AI artist, Pindar Van Arman and Reimagine AI Founder, David Usher.Sungmin Hong, Co-founder HongLee Curator and Director of FOCUS Art Fair, said, "Sharing a vision for technology's positive impact on art, MORF AI allows FOCUS to expand our market theme in a digital age while preserving the essence of artistic creativity. This provides a platform for art enthusiasts to connect under hybrid settings, ultimately contributing to meaningful expressions under a globalised age."For 2023, HongLee Curator is excited to announce that MORF AI will join each upcoming FOCUS Art Fair as the platform expands to reach even more international art enthusiasts. May of 2023 will be the first FOCUS Art Fair during New York Art Week at the prestigious Chelsea Industrial, and FOCUS Art Fair will then move to Seoul, and then London later in 2023, extending the movement to prominent international art themes, and contributing novel, emerging creativity to the community.Powering MORF AI's experience at FOCUS Art Fair is the MORF AI ArtStick ™. The current exhinition includes digital works driven by the MORF AI ArtStick from Steve Matson, Daniel Ambrosi, Kevin Mack, Machina Infinitum, Chris Fallows, Pindar Van Arman and a visual demonstration of the magic behind the resurrection process of Oxia Palus NeoMaster™ paintings. MORF AI’s ArtStick™ adds a new experiential dimension with an industry-first technology that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery that takes premium collecting to a new level.Fine art collectors can acquire one all of the digital artworks being exhibited on a single MORF AI ArtStick or learn more about each piece from MORF AI's gallery at www.morf.gallery. Interested parties may request an appointment with Scott Birnbaum during FOCUS Art Fair BOOM by emailing scott@morf.gallery.ABOUT MORF AIMORF AI is a Silicon Valley tech up startup, global gallery and Hollywood artistic studio. MORF AI delivers fine art to digital screens by artists winning Oscars and other prestigious awards. MORF AI artists use cutting-edge technologies including quantum computing, AI, robotics, visual effects, and neuroscience. Moving paintings, lost art resurrections, dreaming photographs, mesmerizing wildlife, 3D moving fractals, creative robots, and quantum-computer born artwork with AI brains are all featured in MORF AI's gallery. MORF AI has introduced an industry-first ArtStick™ that transforms any TV or digital screen into a mind-expanding fine art gallery, elevating premium art collecting to a new level. MORF AI, Inc. owns the trademark ArtStick™.ABOUT HongLee Curator FOCUS Art FairFOCUS Art Fair BOOM is a contemporary art fair, organized by HongLee Curator. Each year, new themes are presented through the productions of many artists and galleries via meetings, newsletters, or online exhibitions. FOCUS Art Fair is based on creating an ecosystem that allows artists to share their work with the viewer while communicating with galleries and collectors.

