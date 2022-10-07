Gitex Global 2022: Quixy to bring the idea of No-Code to the masses
EINPresswire.com/ -- Quixy, the leading no-code platform which has jumped its position from “Challenger” to “Technology Leader” in the recent SPARK Matrix report for low-code platforms for business developers, is all set to become a part of the most-awaited and biggest technology event, GITEX Global 2022 in Dubai, UAE.
Every year more than 4000 exhibitors and 800+ startups from 170+ countries join GITEX to discover first-hand technology revolutions, learn from highly engaging tech workshops, network and access the global tech enterprises from around the globe. Quixy, being one of the most innovative and rapidly evolving no-code platforms, is taking this as an opportunity to share how no-code can be leveraged by businesses to achieve the goal of “Enterprise-wide automation”.
“GITEX Global is as exciting for us, as it is for all the visitors. We see it as an opportunity to tap and invite the curious audience into the limitless world of no-code app development,” said Vivek Goel, VP of Marketing at Quixy
Quixy will spotlight its innovative no-code approach that can help businesses to:
- Build solutions and applications up to 10x faster, without writing any code.
- Prepare businesses to become more agile in the current changing business environment.
- Enhance workflow efficiency with faster time to market and lower development costs.
- Magnify innovation and embrace IT and business user partnership.
At the event, Quixy experts will showcase the industry, government and enterprise-related use-cases that can be effortlessly adapted and tailored per diverse business requirements. Quixy’s latest platform release introducing the Quixy chatbot that can be accessed via Microsoft teams and transforming experience with data sources will also be highlighted.
Earlier this year, Quixy was named in Gartner’s Voice of Customer Report for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms (LCAP) for 2nd time in a row, and Forrester’s Now Tech Report for General-Purpose Low-Code Development Platforms. Quixy is also the only India-based Gold Tier Partner in PMI’s Citizen Development Partner Program.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About GITEX Global 2022
Through the sheer force of innovation, GITEX GLOBAL unites the most powerful ecosystems in the world, benefiting business, the economy, society, and culture.
The biggest, most diverse tech and startup event in the world introduces a host of tech-powered revolutions and forward-thinking ideas, including the transcendent potential of 6G and the enormous virtual commercial networks of the Metaverse.
About Quixy
Quixy is a cloud-based no-code application development platform that allows business users with no coding skills to automate workflows & processes, and build enterprise-grade applications, using simple drag and drop design, ten times faster than the traditional approach. Quixy provides dozens of pre-built solutions for various use cases such as CRM, Project Management, HRMS, Travel and Expense Management, Service Request and Incident Management, and much more.
About GITEX Global 2022
Through the sheer force of innovation, GITEX GLOBAL unites the most powerful ecosystems in the world, benefiting business, the economy, society, and culture.
The biggest, most diverse tech and startup event in the world introduces a host of tech-powered revolutions and forward-thinking ideas, including the transcendent potential of 6G and the enormous virtual commercial networks of the Metaverse.
