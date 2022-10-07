Celebrity Interior & Product Designer Robin Baron announces the kick off for her fall market tour
Celebrity Interior & Product Designer, Robin Baron brings a striking sense of style everywhere her dynamic on-air personality is featured.
Lighting Industry Insights - Panel Discussion will help to shine a light into the business and design world of lighting - where the panelists and leading experts will discuss what is taking place in today’s marketplace and how each facet of lighting is changing.
Robin Baron will be featured at two high-profile speaking engagements at prestigious trade events in the D&D Building, NYC and at High Point Market.
I’m so happy to be out and about again supporting our industry, seeing old friends, meeting new ones, and making connections as Fall Markets are back in a big way.”MANHATTAN, NY, USA, October 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrity Interior & Product Designer Robin Baron, President of Robin Baron Design, announces the kick-off of her fall tour and is named a finalist for Designers Today 2022 Reader Rankings - Best Design Podcast.
Baron commented, “I am honored that my “Robin Baron Live” is nominated for Designers Today Reader Rankings Best Design Podcast. After doing this show weekly for almost two years, I’m proud to be a finalist among the other prestigious industry podcasts nominated.”
Voting for Designers Today 2022 Reader Rankings is open through Oct 11, 2022 at 11pm ET. Visit DesignersToday.com to learn more and be sure to scroll down and select the “Other” category and look for “Best Design Podcast” in order to cast your vote.
Kicking off the excitement for Baron’s fall tour includes two high-profile speaking engagements including stops at two trade events, at the D & D Building, NYC Oct 12-13, and at High Point Market Oct 22-26, 2022.
Baron commented; “I’m so happy to be out and about again supporting our industry, seeing old friends, meeting new ones, and making connections as Fall Markets are back in a big way.”
Baron’s first speaking engagement on her fall tour will take place during DDB Fall Market within Stark Carpet’s showroom; Suite 1101, on Thursday, October 13, 3:00pm - 5:00pm. This insightful educational program is presented in partnership with Stark Carpet, and is where Baron will moderate STARK’s course covering; “10 Things To Know About Handmade Rugs” for one (1) CEU credit.
“I am honored to partner with STARK and moderate their CEU.” Baron shared, “As a long-time customer and huge fan of their beautiful designs and handmade rugs, I know firsthand how Stark’s exquisite craftsmanship delivers the luxury, quality and innovative designs my clients love and expect.”
Baron’s second stop will take place during October High Point Market and is in partnership with DesignOn HPMKT by IMC & Furniture, Lighting & Decor. This educational event will take place Sunday, October 23, 1:30pm-2:30pm inside Sherwin-Williams Seminar Room, Suites At Market Square (SAMS) T-1022.
Led by Furniture, Lighting & Decor Magazine, their Lighting Industry Insights - Panel Discussion will help to shine a light into the business and design world of lighting - where the panelists and leading experts will discuss what is taking place in today’s marketplace and how each facet of lighting is changing.
Panelists alongside Robin Baron include John McClain, interior designer, business coach, speaker, author and CEO of John McClain Design; Charles Pavarini III, lighting expert and Founder-President of Pavarini Design Inc.; Megan Molten owner and lead designer of Megan Molten, with Diane Falvey, Editor in Chief of Furniture, Lighting & Decor, as moderator. After the discussion, there will be a tour of some of the best lighting resources at High Point for 1 CEU credit.
Baron commented, “Interior designers, lighting experts…I’m thrilled to be with my peeps on this panel! Thank you to IMC and Furniture Lighting & Décor for putting this together and giving us the opportunity to share our experience and knowledge of lighting. Having recently launched my lighting collections with the Minka Group, I have even more to talk about than usual!”
Based in NYC, Robin Baron, Founder & President, Robin Baron Design has successfully grown her full-service interior design firm, which specializes in high-end residential and commercial design. Celebrating an extensive list of luxury and high-profile projects, Robin first publicly shared her product design expertise in 2017 with the launch of her eponymous, fashion-forward collections which include hardware, casegoods, upholstery, rugs and lighting. Robin Baron Signature Collections, known for its “uniqueness, with exquisite statement pieces and a beautiful, luxury aesthetic” has led to Robin being a sought-after product designer and to the expansion of her product designs into other categories. In addition to running a successful design firm, Robin is a professional design and lifestyle expert who educates and inspires consumer and trade audiences as both a seasoned moderator and featured panelist within markets and trade events across the country.
Baron’s publicist Serena Martin added, “We are thrilled to be partnering with Stark Carpets, IMC and Furniture, Lighting & Decor for two speaking engagements. Robin is an accomplished and exceptional public speaker. She always brings her warmth, humor and A + Game to moderating and industry panel discussions.”
About Robin Baron & Robin Baron Design:
Robin Baron Design is an award-winning interior design firm that specializes in luxury design. Robin Baron established her full-service design firm in 1990 after starting out in fashion design, an experience which continues to influence her eye as an interior designer and has led to her attracting A-List clientele. In 2017, Robin expanded her business with her Signature Home Furnishings Collections including hardware, case goods, rugs, upholstery, and lighting. Today, Robin Baron Design includes her full-service design firm, her Signature Collections and a multi-channel e-commerce site that provides a unique opportunity for designers and consumers to shop curated products with direct access to Robin’s expert advice and design sensibility.
Robin has established and maintains partnerships with leading manufacturers which has led to licensed collections with hardware company Hamilton Sinkler and the 2022 launch of her licensed lighting collections with The Minka Group. Stay tuned for more collections launching in January 2023. To learn more and visit: RobinBaronDesign.com and follow her on Instagram @robinbaronofficial.
