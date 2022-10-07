Inland Northwest Partners Forecast Fall MeetingOct13

Submit Release
StartOctober 13, 2022 8:30 AM PSTEndOctober 13, 2022 2:30 PM PST

Educational meetings, programs, and seminars are the INP’s core offering. These forums provide a means to share ideas and experiences, and forge new partnerships. Quarterly training workshops take a regional approach, both in challenges and solutions.

Topics for this meeting include technology, financing community initiatives, forging regional partnerships, local business expansion and retention, job recruitment and much more.

The event will take place in Spokane, Washington on October 13 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. PT.

