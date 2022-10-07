ICYMI: Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Additional Florida Licensing on Wheels Location to Help Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian

October 6, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that a fourth Florida Licensing on Wheels (FLOW) location, operated by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, will open in Sarasota County on October 7th. The Sarasota County location is in addition to two FLOW locations in Lee County and one FLOW location in Charlotte County. FLOW mobile offices provide residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian with no-fee replacement driver licenses, identification cards and other important services.

As of October 5th, FLOW locations have served more than 500 customers across Lee and Charlotte counties, providing customers with the ability to obtain important documents that may have been lost or damaged as a result of Hurricane Ian. Services offered at FLOW locations include:

Renew or obtain an original Florida driver license and/or ID card;

Replace a driver license and/or ID card;

Change a name or address on a driver license and/or ID card;

Renew or replace a vehicle registration;

Replace a lost vehicle title;

Obtain or renew a disabled person parking permit; and

Register emergency contact information.

You can find a FLOW location at:

SARASOTA COUNTY:

Disaster Recovery Center

Shannon Staub Library

4675 Career Lane, North Port, FL 34289

LEE COUNTY:

Disaster Recovery Center

Lakes Regional Library

15290 Bass Road, Fort Myers, FL 33919

Hertz Arena

11000 Everblades Parkway, Estero, FL 33928

CHARLOTTE COUNTY:

Port Charlotte Town Center

1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948

FLOW Hours of Operation: 9:00am – 6:00pm, seven days a week

Dates, locations, and hours of operation for FLOW mobiles are subject to change and will be announced on FLHSMV.Gov

In preparation for impacts from Hurricane Ian, FLHSMV issued Emergency Order 092422, which waives the replacement fees for driver license and identification credentials, vehicle registrations and titles, vessel registrations and titles, vehicle license plates, and handicapped parking permits for residents in impacted counties.

