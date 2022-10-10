Leadership: Tabitha Pagel Garcia Steps into Role of Partner at Page Parkes Corporation
For 27 years I have worked towards the goal of owning a part of the company. Today, I have accomplished that.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working in the company since she was 18, modeling in the agency beginning at 12 years old, working as assistant to Page, and then proving herself to be indispensable to the organization, Tabitha Pagel Garcia now officially accepts the active role of Partner of Page Parkes Corporation. The company having a long-standing history with Houston Icon, Page Parkes, in the entertainment, modeling, and acting industries, continues in its female founded legacy having leadership passed on as Tabitha now takes ownership of this role. Page continues to mentor and implement her vision alongside Tabitha’s creative direction. The Corporation, to date has served thousands of models through various coaching, classes, trajectories, and Tabitha herself being a student of the agency, this means the world to her as she embarks on the opportunity to serve the organization.
— Tabitha Pagel Garcia, Partner Page Parkes Corp
For over 4 decades, PAGE PARKES CORPORATION has been highly acclaimed throughout the world as being the largest and most instrumental modeling and acting training facility in the Southwest United States.
Page, realizing early on that she had that uncanny knack for spotting talent in the most unlikely places and most unlikely people, started by studying at the American School for Fashion Merchandising in Switzerland. Now, the Page Parkes Corporation is known worldwide for their keen instincts on discovering, developing, and catapulting new talent to stardom through their world-renowned development programs (classes, scouting, and resource / relationship creating and building). Supported by a one-of-a-kind, hand-picked, curated team, Page continues to ensure the system of ethics, scruples, and the morally sound way of conducting business that remains the cornerstone of the corporation’s mission.
Tabitha’s personal story with Page began at age 12 when she herself began modeling at the agency. She modeled, then became Page’s assistant, then an agent for multiple divisions over the years, to Corporate Director, VP and now Partner with Page. For 27 years Tabitha has worked towards the goal of owning a part of the company. Today, she has accomplished just that.
With names like Channing Tatum, Brooke Burns, Angelina Jolie, Alexis Bledel, Hilary Duff (to name a few) on the company’s resume, PPCMA continues to create future stars. Tabitha providing key insight, grit, and influential strides every step of the way.
“Being partner with Page Parkes is something I have dreamed of since I was 18 years old. I have wanted to create and help others in this industry since I began modeling with the company when I was 12. To see my dream turn into reality is beyond words.” She continues, “Working for and with women at Page Parkes Corporation is a blessing. We cultivate and support strong women and their goals in life. To be able to partner with Page and keep this legacy alive is a dream come true.”
The Houston headquarters is centrally located on 7155 Old Katy Rd. Suite S100 in the new design district off I-10. This state-of-the-art development facility provides students with the opportunity to learn and train in the modern industry environment.
“We are so honored to have Tabitha be recognized for the hard work that she has done, and continued to do through out her 27 years at Page Parkes. She is undoubtedly a hard-working, undeniable force, and we are so excited to see where she takes the organization in the years to come.” – Page Parkes, Founder, CEO, Page Parkes Corp.
For More information, visit: www.pageparkes.com
