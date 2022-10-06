Saskatchewan Police Commission Releases Results of Inquiry

CANADA, October 6 - Released on October 6, 2022

Today, the Saskatchewan Police Commission released the results of their investigation into workplace concerns within the Estevan Police Service.

The inquiry, initiated in accordance with section 89 of The Police Act, 1990 in June 2021 and conducted by Aaron Fox K.C., consisted of fact-finding interviews focused on workplace culture, health and well-being supports for police officers; the role and responsibilities of the Chief of Police and the Estevan Board of Police Commissioners; and what effect these factors have had on the quality of police services in Estevan.

“The Commission would like to thank the community and stakeholders for their patience as we conducted this review,” Saskatchewan Police Commission’s Chair Treena Sikora said. “We would also like to thank Mr. Fox for the work he put into the review and his recommendations, as well as the demonstrated efforts of the service to improve the workplace environment over the past year.”

“I am pleased to hear the investigation is complete and that progress is being made to improve morale and culture within the Estevan Police Service,” Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said. “I know this has been a challenging time in the service’s history, but based on the findings in the report and the progress that has been made, the service is in a much better position now than when the investigation began over a year ago.”

Subsection 89(1) of The Police Act, 1990 states that, subject to the approval of the Minister of Corrections, Policing and Public Safety, the Commission may hold an inquiry into any matter that is related to the standard of policing and law enforcement provided within a municipality.

The Saskatchewan Police Commission works with police services and boards of police commissioners to promote effective policing throughout the province. The Commission is empowered to conduct audits and reviews, and to provide information to boards of police commissioners. The Commission is the final appeal body in disciplinary and dismissal matters.

The Commission will conduct an audit in 2023 to ensure the positive steps taken by the Estevan Police Service and its board of police commissioners during the inquiry continue.

