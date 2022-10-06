Canada And Saskatchewan Invest In 28 Infrastructure Projects To Build More Resilient, Greener Communities

CANADA, October 7 - Released on October 6, 2022

Today, Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, and Saskatchewan's Government Relations Minister Don McMorris announced more than $44.6 million in joint funding for 28 infrastructure projects across Saskatchewan.

Among those benefitting from the investments announced today is the City of Meadow Lake. Funding will go toward a recreational, cultural, and community gathering centre for city residents and surrounding communities to enjoy. The centre will feature an NHL-size ice surface, a pleasure rink, and a fieldhouse with concession stands. An event hall will also be available to host community gatherings such as weddings, funerals, charitable fundraisers and other community events.

South of the Battlefords, the Mosquito Grizzly Bears Head Lean Man First Nation will build a new Interpretive Cultural Art Gallery. It will provide an Indigenous Land, Language and Relational Healing Circle focused on Indigenous mental health and wellbeing. Additionally, the Gallery will share the history and stories of residential schools and survivors and showcase art from First Nations artists from the surrounding communities.

YWCA Regina will build a dedicated healing space and ceremony lodge as part of its Centre for Women and Families project, allowing people using their services to access ceremony, elders, traditional knowledge, medicine and teachings.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $25.4 million toward these 28 projects. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing $19.2 million. Recipients are contributing more than $14.6 million to these projects.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of communities across Saskatchewan, and improving the lives of all Canadians.

"All Canadian families deserve to have access to modern, reliable services that improve their quality of life – and that is exactly what we are delivering today," said LeBlanc. "Working with our Saskatchewan partners, we will continue to build stronger communities across Saskatchewan."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to invest more than $19.2 million toward these significant infrastructure projects," McMorris said. "Local infrastructure initiatives will help maintain a healthy environment, improve the transportation network, and provide more cultural and recreation opportunities. Together, we will build a stronger Saskatchewan that is home to a strong economy, strong communities, and strong families.”

"Thanks to federal and provincial funding, along with the ongoing support of our community, the Melfort and District Curling Club can continue moving forward with its project to revitalize key rink infrastructure," Melfort Curling Revitalization Project Chair Kerrie DeGooijer said. "Once completed, the Melfort and District Curling Club Rink Roof Retrofit and Ice Plant Replacement project will extend the service life of the facility we use, which in turn will provide healthy recreation and social opportunities for all ages in this area of Saskatchewan for years to come."

"Our project to upgrade the Corporation du Centre Communautaire de Debden Community Centre will help ensure this infrastructure meets the needs of our community for the decades ahead," General Manger of the Comite culturel Fransaskois de Debden and Corporation du Centre Communautaire de Debden Community Centre Amelie Patrick said. "We appreciate the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan investments into this vital community hub that's home to our French Culturel Comite that provide recreational activities for all ages, public library and provides a space for many health care services."

Quick facts

Federal funding is conditional on meeting all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and/or environmental assessments.

Recipients are responsible for any additional costs.

The Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program is providing $33.5 billion over 11 years for public infrastructure across Canada. Under this program, provinces and territories prioritize and submit projects to Infrastructure Canada for review. To date, the program has approved more than $20 billion for over 4,500 projects in communities across the country.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Dan PalmerGovernment RelationsReginaPhone: 306-787-7151Email: dan.palmer@gov.sk.ca

Jean-Sebastien Comeau

Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc

Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

Phone: 343-574-8116

Email: Jean-Sebastien.Comeau@iga-aig.gc.ca

Media Relations

Infrastructure Canada

Phone: 613-960-9251

Toll Free: 1-877-250-7154

Email: media-medias@infc.gc.ca