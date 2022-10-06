Governor Mike Parson Proclaims October as Pork Month in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY —

Governor Mike Parson has proclaimed October as Pork Month in the state of Missouri, in recognition of the high-quality pork produced by Missouri pig farmers and their families. Missouri’s pork industry ranks sixth in the nation and contributes nearly $800 million to the state’s economy annually.

“We are proud to highlight the success of Missouri’s pork industry,” said Governor Mike Parson. “Swine producers continue to make great strides in both sustainability and quality. We recognize Missouri pig farmers not only during Pork Month, but every day. Thanks to their hard work, we have better and healthier pork products than ever before.”

Tremendous progress has been made in the pork industry through research in genetics, resulting in an economical and nutritious product for today’s consumers. Pork producers across the country continue to make progress in overall sustainability by being more efficient every day.

Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn, members of the Missouri Pork Association and industry leaders joined for the Pork Month proclamation ceremony at the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

“We are honored to host the Pork Month proclamation ceremony at the Department each year,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “My Husband, Kevin, and I are hog producers ourselves. We value and understand the work Missouri pork producers put in each day. This group is always working to provide the most nutritious, affordable pork possible.”

To learn more about Pork Month and the Missouri pork industry, visit https://www.mopork.com/.

For more information about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and its programs, visit the Department online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov.