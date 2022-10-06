Denton Law Firm Opens Wise County Office
Marci Martinez, founder and managing partner of Martinez Legal. P.C., has announced the opening of a second office in Decatur, Texas.DECATUR, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marci Martinez, founder and managing partner of Martinez Legal. P.C., has announced the opening of a second office in Decatur, Texas. Martinez Legal’s practice areas are primarily focused on Family Law and Estate Planning. The new office is located at 203 W. Walnut Street, #103 in Decatur (just steps from the Wise County Courthouse).
Marci Martinez opened her practice in Denton in 2017 in Denton. She has been recognized regionally, statewide and nationally for her professionalism in Family Law and Estate Planning. She takes great pride in the firm’s motto and practice of “Lawyering with Heart.” She has built her practice on the words of inspirational speaker Zig Ziglar, who has said “You don’t build a business, you build people, then people build the business.”
Attorney Bonnie Sattawhite will join Marci Martinez in managing the office in Decatur. She has experience in Estate Planning, Family Law, and Oil and Gas and is a certified mediator and will offer the same high quality legal representation. Minerva Ozuna and Stephanie Elvington, two senior paralegals, will also staff both offices to serve the growing community.
For more information, visit www.martinezlegalpc.com. Martinez Legal, P.C. serves a broad North Texas area, including Denton County, Wise County and Collin County with offices in Denton and Decatur.
Tim Crouch
The Crouch Group
+1 9403831990
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook