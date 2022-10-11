Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs, & Ingram (CRI) Offers Free 2022 Year-End Tax Planning Webinars

CPE- Eligible Sessions Focusing on Strategic Tax Planning for Individuals, Families, and Businesses

ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) announces two free webinars focused on assisting individuals, families, and businesses with their year-end tax planning preparation. These live webinar events feature discussions from some of CRI’s top tax advisors and will take place on November 3, 2022. The session for individuals and families is slated for 10:00 a.m. CST, and the session for businesses is at 2:00 p.m. CST.

In the face of an ever-dynamic tax landscape, strategic planning is more critical than ever. These CPE-eligible webinar events provide valuable insights for taxpayers and businesses alike as they navigate the complexities, obstacles, and tax policy changes that the 2022 tax year brings to the table. Presenters will cover ways to reduce penalties, maximize available funds, and make the most out of potential aid and deductions to help make this filing season as smooth as possible.

Live attendees meeting eligibility requirements can receive one CPE hour of credit per session attended. You can register for these webinars here.

About

CRI is a CPA and advisory firm located in more than 30 markets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas. CRI’s industry specializations include construction, government, banking/financial institutions, healthcare, insurance, not-for-profit, manufacturing, and distribution. CRI offers traditional and specialized services, including audit and assurance, business consulting and support, forensic accounting, IT auditing, retirement plan auditing, SEC compliance, business valuation, tax planning, and trusts and estates work. Additionally, CRI’s portfolio companies deliver service organization control (SOC) reports, data analytics, investment banking, retirement administration services, wealth management, payroll management, and trust and estate services. CRI is a Top 25 nationally ranked accounting firm. For additional information, please visit CRIcpa.com.

https://www.cricpa.com

