Top 25 CPA and Advisory Firm Carr, Riggs, & Ingram (CRI) Offers Free 2022 Year-End Tax Planning Webinars

CRI's 2022 Year-End Tax Planning Webinars

CPE- Eligible Sessions Focusing on Strategic Tax Planning for Individuals, Families, and Businesses

ENTERPRISE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carr, Riggs & Ingram (CRI) announces two free webinars focused on assisting individuals, families, and businesses with their year-end tax planning preparation. These live webinar events feature discussions from some of CRI’s top tax advisors and will take place on November 3, 2022. The session for individuals and families is slated for 10:00 a.m. CST, and the session for businesses is at 2:00 p.m. CST.

In the face of an ever-dynamic tax landscape, strategic planning is more critical than ever. These CPE-eligible webinar events provide valuable insights for taxpayers and businesses alike as they navigate the complexities, obstacles, and tax policy changes that the 2022 tax year brings to the table. Presenters will cover ways to reduce penalties, maximize available funds, and make the most out of potential aid and deductions to help make this filing season as smooth as possible.

Live attendees meeting eligibility requirements can receive one CPE hour of credit per session attended. You can register for these webinars here.