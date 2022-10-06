Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,308 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 262,972 in the last 365 days.

Disability-accessible deer hunt set for Oct. 8-9 at MDC's Bois D'Arc Conservation Area

Body

ASH GROVE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will hold a disability-accessible deer hunt on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Bois D’Arc Conservation Area in Greene County. During these two days, the Bois D’Arc Area will be closed to all other hunting activities to ensure that the participants in this special hunting event will have the best chances for success.

The Oct. 8-9 disability accessible hunt is a cooperative effort between MDC and the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Sho-Me Chapter. This hunt will provide appropriate access, hunting blinds and other resources to individuals who are capable of using a firearm, but whose abilities to utilize most hunting areas are restricted. Blinds will be spread out over the 3,172-acre Bois D’Arc Conservation Area so each hunter will have the opportunity for a good hunt.

The hunters who will participate in this hunt were selected by random drawing through the MDC managed hunt process. People can learn more about MDC's managed hunts at mdc.mo.gov.

You just read:

Disability-accessible deer hunt set for Oct. 8-9 at MDC's Bois D'Arc Conservation Area

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.